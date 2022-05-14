HCI & MJ Foundation launch University Hindu Chaplaincy fellowship in US

The Hindu Community Institute (HCI) and the Motwani Jadeja Foundation (MJF) have announced a new fellowship program named “University Hindu Chaplaincy” in the United States of America. Tuition funds will be granted to suitable university faculty members, administrators, and others enrolling to become Hindu Chaplains at universities under the “MJF-HCI Chaplaincy Fellowships” program.

Dr Kailash Joshi, President of HCI, noted during the introduction of the initiative that this first-of-its-kind fellowship programme will satisfy the rising demand for spiritual help rooted in Hindu tradition and knowledge on university campuses. Ms Asha Jadeja, President of MJF, noted that there is a rising number of Hindu students born in the United States who require the direction of qualified Chaplains. As a result, it is critical that the community support the training of University Chaplains.

She further noted that HCI was hoping to introduce the course first in Stanford and UC Berkeley.

I’m delighted to announce support for university based Hindu chaplains in America. Our fellows will be largely university professors in various departments. We are hoping to start w Stanford & UC Berkeley. 🎈 pic.twitter.com/21g3CPg0mq — Asha Jadeja Motwani 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@ashajadeja325) May 13, 2022

On the new fellowship, Graduate Theological Union Director Dr Kamal Abu-Shamsieh stated, “The Interreligious Chaplaincy Program (ICP) at the Graduate Theological Union (GTU) welcomes scholars from all traditions and fully supports the unique University Chaplaincy program offered by HCI and MJF.”

Head of Spiritual Directors International (SDI), Rev. Anil Singh-Molares commented, “…This program fills a significant void, allowing the riches of the Hindu tradition to be offered on campuses, hospitals, and other places in need.”

Renowned Vedic scholar and computer scientist Prof. Subhash Kak of Oklahoma State University added “I support the vision of Hindu Chaplaincy on campuses wholeheartedly. It is certainly needed in the United States; it can also serve as a model for other countries to emulate.”

Hindu Community Institute

The Hindu Community Institute is a non-profit organisation that was founded in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2018. It offers Hindu Counselors and Chaplains foundational training on a strong basis for global community service based on Hindu tradition and knowledge. HCI is governed by a Board of Directors and managed by a devoted team of over 300 volunteer professionals that handle operational, management, and faculty duties. HCI attracts academics from the United States, Canada, India, Australia, and South Africa.

Motwani Jadeja Foundation

The Motwani Jadeja Foundation is a non-profit, globally dispersed venture fund that aspires to develop entrepreneurs into creative change-makers. The foundation has a broad worldwide impact across several IT industries and academics, including offices in the Bay Area, New York City, and India. It is industry-agnostic and is most concerned with making an effect on education, the Maker Movement, and women’s rights, notably in South Asia.