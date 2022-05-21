Indrani Mukerjea, who was imprisoned in Mumbai’s Byculla jail since 2015 for murdering her own daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, told reporters on Friday that she has ‘forgiven’ everybody who has hurt her. Mukerjea, who made everyone believe that Sheena Bora was her sister, was granted conditional bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 18 in the murder case.

As she walked out of jail, she spoke to the media that was waiting outside Mumbai’s Byculla women’s prison to catch a glimpse of the former media executive. Asked if she blamed anyone for her incarceration, the murder accused Indrani said, “I have forgiven all the people who have hurt me. That’s all.”

“It’s all forgiven, I have moved on…Once you forgive, you free yourself”: Indrani Mukerjea, out on bail in daughter’s murder case pic.twitter.com/67b7FpVqRe — NDTV (@ndtv) May 20, 2022

“My faith in the judiciary is restored. All should respect the laws of the country. There may be a delay but there is justice,” she told reporters outside her Worli house.

“I am very happy. There are no other emotions now. I am feeling very free,” Indrani added as she refused to make any further remarks as the matter is sub-judice, she said.

Supreme Court, on Wednesday, granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea subject to the same conditions on which her ex-husband Peter Mukerjea was granted bail. Peter Mukerjea, Indrani Mukerjea’s ex-husband is co-accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. He was arrested in 2015 and later granted conditional bail by the Bombay High Court on February 6, 2020. According to the bail terms, Peter Mukerjea cannot contact his son Rahul Mukerjea and Vidhie Mukerjea, Sanjeev Khanna’s daughter. Sanjeev Khanna is Indrani Mukerjea’s second husband and also an accused in the case. Moreover, the court had said that Peter must report to the CBI at regular intervals and surrender his passport.

The Supreme Court granted bail as Indrani Mukherjea had been in custody for 6.5 years and the trial was unlikely to be completed soon.

The ruling was issued in a special leave petition filed by Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai in response to a Bombay High Court order dismissing her bail plea in November 2021.

The court also noted that other accused in the case, including Peter Mukherjea, have been out on bail since February 2020.

Indrani Mukerjea claims daughter Sheena Bora is alive, asks CBI to look for her in Kashmir

Indrani Mukerjea was imprisoned in Mumbai’s Byculla jail in 2015 for murdering her own daughter Sheena Bora in one of the most shocking murder mysteries of recent times. Four years after Sheena Bora mysteriously ‘disappeared’, Indrani Mukerjea, her mother who made everyone believe she was her sister, was arrested for her murder.

Interestingly, last year in December, Indrani Mukerjea claimed that her daughter is still alive and resides in Jammu and Kashmir. In a letter written to the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Mukerjea asked the agency to look for Sheena Bora in Kashmir.

In the letter to Subodh Jaiswal, Mukerjea reportedly wrote that she recently came across a woman in prison who claimed to have met Sheena Bora in Kashmir. Thus, she urged CBI to search for her daughter in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sheena Bora murder case

Sheena Bora murder case has been one of the most shocking murder mysteries of recent times, especially because of the fact that Indrani and her millionaire husband managed to cover up the crime for nearly 4 years.

On 24 April 2012, Sheena took a leave of absence from Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd through an e-mail. Soon after her ‘leave of absence’, she ‘resigned’ via email. She was in a relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, son of Indrani Mukerjea’s husband, Peter Mukerjea. Indrani, who was her mother in reality but had told everyone she was Sheena’s sister, did not approve of the relationship. Peter is the former CEO of STAR India.

Sheena was never seen by anyone after the 24th of April 2012. She is believed to have been killed on the same night itself. Indrani had reportedly teamed up with her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna to kill her. Prior to her murder, Indrani had reportedly carried out a recce of the location site where the body would be dumped. After killing Sheena, Indrani had brought the body to their home in Worli where Sheena was stuffed inside a suitcase. The next day, Sheena’s body was taken out, propped up as a passenger, and was taken to Raigad near Mumbai. There, the body was again stuffed into a bag which was then set on fire.

On May 23, 2012, villagers of Pen Tehsil, Raigad had complained of a foul odor and found a body. There was no identification mark and no one linked it to Sheena Bora. The DNA samples were collected and kept in the record as the case remained a mystery.

Three years later, when Indrani’s driver, Shyamvar Rai, was arrested in an illegal arms case, the details of the Sheena Bora murder case emerged. Rai has since then turned approver.

Tainted cop Param Bir Singh was the IG of Konkan range, the site where Sheena Bora’s body was dumped

As per reports, when Sheena went ‘missing’ on 24th April 2012, Rahul Mukerjea, her boyfriend and Indrani’s stepson, had reached out to the suspended disgraced cop Param Bir Singh. Singh was then Inspector General of Police and he had reportedly asked Rahul to file a missing person report. Interestingly, a missing person report was never filed for Sheena.

Param Bir Singh was also the Inspector General of the Konkan Range when Sheena’s body was dumped in Raigad.