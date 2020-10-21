Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Remember Sheena Bora case? Param Bir Singh was the IG of Konkan range, the site where her body was dumped

Param Bir Singh knew that Sheena Bora was missing. He had asked Rahul Mukerjea to file a 'missing persons' report. Sheena, however, was never reported as 'missing'.

OpIndia Staff
Param Bir Singh knew Sheena Bora was missing
5

One of the most shocking murder mysteries of recent times has been the Sheena Bora case. Four years after Sheena Bora mysteriously ‘disappeared’, Indrani Mukerjea, her mother who made everyone believe she was her sister, was arrested for her murder.

On 24 April 2012, Sheena took leave of absence from Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd, the company that runs Mumbai Metro through an e-mail. Indrani is former CEO of INX Media. Soon after her ‘leave of absence’, she ‘resigned’ via email. She was in relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, son of Indrani Mukerjea’s husband, Peter Mukerjea. Indrani, who was her mother in reality but told everyone she was Sheena’s sister, did not approve of the relationship. Peter is former CEO of STAR India.

Sheena was never seen by anyone after 24th April. She was believed to have been killed same night itself. Indrani had reportedly teamed up with her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna killed her. Prior to her murder, Indrani had reportedly carried out recce of location site where the body would be dumped. After killing Sheena, Indrani reportedly the body to their home in Worli where it was stuffed inside a suitcase. Next day, Sheena’s body was taken out, propped up as passenger and taken to Raigad near Mumbai.

There, she was again stuffed into a bag. The bag was then set on fire.

On May 23, 2012, villagers of Pen Tehsil, Raigad complained of foul odour and found a body. There was no identification mark and no one linked it to Sheena Bora.

Three years later, when Indrani’s driver, Shyamvar Rai, was arrested in some other case, the details of Sheena Bora murder case emerged. Rai has since then turned approver.

As per reports, when Sheena went ‘missing’ on 24th April 2012, Rahul Mukerjea, her boyfriend and Indrani’s stepson, had reached out to Param Bir Singh. Singh was then Inspector General of Police and he had reportedly asked Rahul to file a missing person report. Interestingly, a missing person report was never filed for Sheena.

Param Bir Singh was also the Inspector General of the Konkan Range when Sheena’s body was dumped in Raigad.

During 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Param Bir Singh refused to go on ground to tackle terrorists

Former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Hasan Gafoor had accused senior police officials, including Param Bir Singh of not taking on the terrorists. To Gafoor’s remarks, Param Bir Singh had threatened legal action for ‘defaming’ him. Singh had defended himself and claimed that he was seen on several television channels when he was at Hotel Taj and Oberoi. The television channels were live telecasting the siege which had eventually helped the terrorists, as per reports.

Ex Mumbai Police Commissioner Julio Ribeiro called Singh a ‘Bad cop’

In July 2018, Ribeiro had written an article on the two cops fighting for the post of the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Without naming Param Bir Singh, Ribeiro had drawn up a ‘good cop-bad cop’ analogy, where Singh was believed to be the ‘bad cop’. Taking an offence to the same, Singh had sought an apology from Ribeiro and had even threatened to sue him.

Sadhvi Pragya alleged Param Bir Singh tortured her in custody for ‘Hindu terror bogey’

One of the most controversial tenures of Param Bir Singh was during his days at the ATS. Param Bir Singh, who was the Additional Commissioner of Police (ATS), was accused of severe torture by current Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh.

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur had alleged that she was subjected to extreme torture by the Mumbai ATS to make her forcefully confess to her role in the alleged ‘saffron terror case’. Making serious allegations against then members of the Mumbai ATS, Sadhvi Pragya had disclosed that ATS officers including Param Bir Singh had kept her in illegal detention and tortured her for 13 days.

Param Bir Singh gave clean chit to Ajit Pawar in irrigation scam

Param Bir Singh, IPS officer of the 1988-batch, was appointed as the Mumbai police commissioner in February this year. Singh, prior to his appointment as the Mumbai Police, he was the Director-General (DG) of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Param Bir Singh’s tenure at the Maharashtra ACB was also controversial. In December last year, the ACB under Singh had given a clean chit to then Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar in the irrigation scam. Ajit Pawar was accused in a scam involving 12 Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC) projects.

