Indrani Mukerjea, who was imprisoned in Mumbai’s Byculla jail in 2015 for murdering her own daughter Sheena Bora 2012, has made a shocking disclosure, claiming that her daughter is still alive and resides in Jammu and Kashmir. In a letter written to the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Mukerjea has asked the agency to look for Sheena Bora in Kashmir.

In the letter to Subodh Jaiswal, Mukerjea reportedly wrote that she recently came across a woman in prison who claimed to have met Sheena Bora in Kashmir. Thus, she urged CBI to search for her daughter in Jammu and Kashmir.

Asked about Indrani Mukerjea’s sensational claims, her lawyer Sana Khan said: “She wrote to the CBI, we have no details of what she wrote.”

Besides, Mukerjea has also filed an application before the special CBI court, which is expected to come up for hearing soon.

Sheena Bora murder case

Sheena Bora murder case has been one of the most shocking murder mysteries of recent times, especially because of the fact that Indrani and her millionaire husband managed to cover up the crime for 3 years.

On 24 April 2012, Sheena took a leave of absence from Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd through an e-mail. Indrani is the former CEO of INX Media. Soon after her ‘leave of absence’, she ‘resigned’ via email. She was in a relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, son of Indrani Mukerjea’s husband, Peter Mukerjea. Indrani, who was her mother in reality but had told everyone she was Sheena’s sister, did not approve of the relationship. Peter is the former CEO of STAR India.

Sheena was never seen by anyone after 24th April. She was believed to have been killed the same night itself. Indrani had reportedly teamed up with her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna killed her. Prior to her murder, Indrani had reportedly carried out a recce of the location site where the body would be dumped. After killing Sheena, Indrani had brought the body to their home in Worli where it was stuffed inside a suitcase. The next day, Sheena’s body was taken out, propped up as a passenger and was taken to Raigad near Mumbai.

There, the body was again stuffed into a bag which was then set on fire.

On May 23, 2012, villagers of Pen Tehsil, Raigad had complained of foul odour and found a body. There was no identification mark and no one linked it to Sheena Bora. The DNA samples were collected and were kept. The case remained a mystery.

Three years later, when Indrani’s driver, Shyamvar Rai, was arrested in an illegal arms case, the details of Sheena Bora murder case emerged. Rai has since then turned approver.

Indrani Mukerjea turns approver in INX Media scam

On the other hand, Indrani Mukerjea has also been at the centre of the CBI’s case against former Union Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case. In July 2019, Indrani Mukerjea had submitted a plea to turn approver in the INX Media Case, which was approved by courts.

Indrani, who is currently locked up in Mumbai’s Byculla Jail is accused of the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. Indrani is the co-founder of INX Media with her then-husband Peter Mukerjea, which allegedly received foreign investment clearances in return for bribes paid to the Chidambaram in 2008. The probing agency even claims that both Indrani and Peter reportedly paid bribes to Chidambaram, ensuring that there is no delay in their application.