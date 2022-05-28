Indigo to pay ₹5 lacs for mistreating differently abled boy, Aviation Minister to the rescue

Days after Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia promised action against Indigo for ‘discriminating’ against a special needs child, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to the airline.

“Based on the findings during the enquiry, a show-cause notice was issued to IndiGo Airlines through its authorised representative, in connection with special child offloading case in Ranchi,” DGCA said in a statement.

Moreover, the airline regulator has imposed a fine of ₹5 lakhs on Indigo under relevant Aircraft rules.

In view of this, the Competent Authority in DGCA has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 5 lakhs on the airline under the provisions of the relevant Aircraft Rules. — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2022

Earlier on May 16 this year, an inquiry conducted by the DGCA found Indigo prima facie guilty of handling passengers inappropriately and its staff members of violating applicable regulations.

DGCA inquiry into Ranchi airport incident where a specially-abled child was denied boarding by IndiGo staff, prima facie finds inappropriate handling of passengers by the IndiGo staff thereby resulting in certain non-conformances with the applicable regulations. — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2022

The Background of the Case

On May 7, 2022, a boy with special needs was not allowed to board an Indigo flight with his family at Ranchi airport. According to a Facebook user named Manisha Gupta, the child was initially in immense discomfort following a “very uncomfortable car ride to the airport.”

As his parents attended to him, IndiGo officials announced that they would not permit the boy to board the flight until he became ‘normal’. Gupta also shared a video of the incident on Facebook, showing several individuals at the airport arguing with IndiGo ground personnel and seeking a meeting with the senior management.

The youngster could be seen in a wheelchair in the video. IndiGo had issued a statement saying, “The airline made the family comfortable by providing them hotel stay and the family flew next morning to their destination. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers.”

There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken. https://t.co/GJkeQcQ9iW — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 9, 2022

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation in the Government of India, had assured a detailed investigation and appropriate action over the incident. “There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken,” he said in a tweet.