Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation in the Government of India, has assured detailed investigation and appropriate action over the alleged mistreatment of a special needs child by IndiGo Airlines. Following widespread criticism of the airlines over the weekend for refusing to let a boy with special needs board a flight with his family at Ranchi airport, the minister took note of the matter and issued this statement.

In a tweet made on Monday, Scindia said, “There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken.”

There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken. https://t.co/GJkeQcQ9iW — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 9, 2022

This statement came after the family’s bad experience was widely shared on social media. A Facebook user documented the incident and requested that the officials responsible be held accountable. According to the user Manisha Gupta, the youngster was initially in immense discomfort following a “very uncomfortable car ride to the airport.”

As his parents attended to him, with other passengers passing by to check if they needed any assistance, IndiGo officials noticed it and announced they would not be permitted to board until the boy became ‘normal’.

Along with the Facebook post, Manisha Gupta also shared a video of the incident on Facebook, showing several individuals at the airport arguing with IndiGo ground personnel and seeking a meeting with the senior management. The youngster can be seen in a wheelchair in the video.

According to Gupta’s post, a group of doctors on the same plane asked the IndiGo ground crew to contact an airport doctor to assess the boy’s condition and promised to provide “full support” to the child and his parents while on the flight.

According to the airline, the boy was in a state of panic, and ground workers waited for him to calm down, but he didn’t until the very last second. IndiGo issued a statement which reads, “The airline made the family comfortable by providing them hotel stay and the family flew next morning to their destination. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers.”