Monday, May 9, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia promises action after alleged discrimination against a special needs child...
News Reports
Updated:

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia promises action after alleged discrimination against a special needs child by Indigo airline, details

This statement came after the family's bad experience with Indigo was widely shared on social media.

OpIndia Staff
Aviation minister Scindia promises investigation over IndiGo boarding row
10

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation in the Government of India, has assured detailed investigation and appropriate action over the alleged mistreatment of a special needs child by IndiGo Airlines. Following widespread criticism of the airlines over the weekend for refusing to let a boy with special needs board a flight with his family at Ranchi airport, the minister took note of the matter and issued this statement.

In a tweet made on Monday, Scindia said, “There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken.”

This statement came after the family’s bad experience was widely shared on social media. A Facebook user documented the incident and requested that the officials responsible be held accountable. According to the user Manisha Gupta, the youngster was initially in immense discomfort following a “very uncomfortable car ride to the airport.”

As his parents attended to him, with other passengers passing by to check if they needed any assistance, IndiGo officials noticed it and announced they would not be permitted to board until the boy became ‘normal’.

Along with the Facebook post, Manisha Gupta also shared a video of the incident on Facebook, showing several individuals at the airport arguing with IndiGo ground personnel and seeking a meeting with the senior management. The youngster can be seen in a wheelchair in the video.

According to Gupta’s post, a group of doctors on the same plane asked the IndiGo ground crew to contact an airport doctor to assess the boy’s condition and promised to provide “full support” to the child and his parents while on the flight.

According to the airline, the boy was in a state of panic, and ground workers waited for him to calm down, but he didn’t until the very last second. IndiGo issued a statement which reads, “The airline made the family comfortable by providing them hotel stay and the family flew next morning to their destination. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,757FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com