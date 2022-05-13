Friday, May 13, 2022
News Reports
Updated:

Kashmiri Hindu demonstrators lathicharged and attacked with tear gas shells during protests demanding justice for Rahul Bhat

Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot dead by Islamist terrorists on May 12 in Tehsildar's office in Budgam.

OpIndia Staff
Kashmiri Hindu stage a protest against the killing of Rahul Bhat
Kashmiri Hindu stage a protest against the killing of Rahul Bhat (Image Source: dnaindia.com)
3

Kashmiri Hindu protesters were on Friday lathi-charged and attacked with tear gas shells during the protest against the targeted killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat.

A bevvy of Kashmiri Hindu supporters had hit the streets demanding justice for Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat who was killed by Islamist terrorists yesterday in Kashmir. The protesters blocked the highway and staged protests against the killing of Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who was killed in a targeted attack on Thursday this week.

The demonstrations saw participation from government employees and families of Kashmiri Pandits living in Budgam to mark their protest against the administration over the killing of Bhat.

The participants also demanded that the governor Manoj Sinha speak to them about the increasing spate of targeted attacks against the minority Hindu community in Kashmir.

We have been sitting here since yesterday and protesting peacefully. He needs to come here and address us. We had given an ultimatum. We were beaten with sticks. We were protesting peacefully and they beat us,” a protester was quoted as saying by ANI.

“If the Administration can lathi-charge and tear gas the public, then could they not have caught the terrorist yesterday?” said another protester Aparna Pandit.

Besides, members of the Kashmiri Pandit Employees Association had also staged a protest demanding justice for the slain Kashmiri Hindu Rahul Bhat. The group also demanded their safe relocation. 

Protesters in Sheikhpora threatened mass resignation if they were not provided with security. 

“LG administration should provide us security, else we will resort to mass resignation from our respective posts,” Amit, a Kashmiri Pandit said.

Kashmiri Hindu Rahul Bhat killed by terrorists in Budgam

In another dastardly incident of targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists have killed a young Kashmiri Pandit named Rahul Bhat at Chadoora in Budgam.

In the incident that took place on May 12, Thursday, two Islamic terrorists fired bullets at Rahul Bhat, who is a clerk in the Tehsildar’s office. Reportedly, the youth was working in his office in the Chadoora area, when the terrorists barged in and opened fire on him at point-blank range. Bhat sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Srinagar, where he died a little while later.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

