In another dastardly incident of targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists have killed a young Kashmiri Pandit named Rahul Bhat at Chadoora in Budgam.

In the incident that took place on May 12, Thursday, two Islamic terrorists fired bullets at Rahul Bhat, who is a clerk in the Tehsildar’s office. Reportedly, the youth was working in his office in the Chadoora area, when the terrorists barged in and opened fire on him at point-blank range. Bhat sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Srinagar, where he died a little while later.

Rahul Bhat was an innocent common Kashmiri Pandit Govt employee who was working hard for a living. He was targeted for being a Hindu in Kashmir. In 1990, more than 400,000 Kashmiri Hindus met forced exile due to Islamist Jihad and genocide of Hindus. Blood lust hasn’t ended yet. pic.twitter.com/RO74fGqkTq — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 12, 2022

The Kashmir Zone Police has tweeted about the incident. They wrote, “#Terrorists fired upon one employee namely Shri Rahul Bhat from #minority community in Tehsildar office Chadoora, #Budgam. He has been shifted to hospital.”

#Terrorists fired upon one employee namely Shri Rahul Bhat from #minority community in Tehsildar office Chadoora, #Budgam. He has been shifted to hospital.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 12, 2022

In a subsequent Tweet, the Kashmir police confirmed that two terrorists were involved in the heinous attack who used pistol for the terror act. They also confirmed that Rahul Bhat was immediately brought to SMHS Hospital, Srinagar for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

The #injured was immediately brought to SMHS Hospital, Srinagar for treatment where he #succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation reveals that 02 #terrorists are #involved in this #heinous crime & have used pistol for committing this crime.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/4gnHF9r9cv — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 12, 2022

Such targeted attacks on Kashmiri Hindus in the Jammu and Kashmir have been on the rise in recent times. On the 14th of last month, terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir fired upon a civilian named Satish Kumar Singh Rajput.

After the attack, a letter of threat named ‘Letter to kafirs’ had been issued by a terror group named Lashker-E-Islam in the valley. “Leave the valley or face dire consequences”, threatens the letter giving a final warning to Kashmiri Pandits, migrants and ‘RSS agents’. The letter further stated that Kashmiri Hindus will be killed and sent to hell for disobeying their diktat and nobody including PM Modi or Amit Shah will be able to save them.

Similarly, in another case of targeted killing, a Kashmiri Pandit named Bal Krishan was killed on April 4 in Chotigam village, Shopian district. Following the attack, two other Bihar labourers, Patlashwar Kumar and Jakku Choudhary were attacked in Lajoora village, Pulwama district. While no one died, both people were severely hurt.

In October last year, Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit and owner of Srinagar’s most famous pharmacy, was shot dead at his shop.

Two other innocent civilians were also gunned down by terrorists in two different incidents in the city. All three killings were executed in a similar fashion in quick succession. One of the deceased was identified as Virendra Paswan, a native of Bhagalpur district of Bihar who was residing in Alamgari Bazar Zadibal. He was a street vendor by profession who used to sell bhelpuri at the Hawal area of Srinagar.

The third victim was Mohd Shafi Lone, a resident of Naidkhai who was murdered by terrorists in the Shahgund area of Bandipore in North Kashmir. Lone was the president of the local taxi stand.