The makers of the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, scheduled to be hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, have roped in two controversial ‘celebrities’, TikTok star Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu) and ‘comedian’ Munwar Faruqui, for season 12. Faisal, a former TikTok star is now an Instagram influencer, Faruqui who recently won Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show Lock Upp was in controversy over comedy show mocking Hindu victims of 2002 Godhra carnage.

In 2019, in a video that had sent ripples across the country, Faisu was seen with four other ‘influencer’ friends of his saying, “you may have killed that innocent Tabrez Ansari, but tomorrow if his son takes revenge, do not say that all Muslims are terrorists.”

Came across this video on @tiktok where the so called celebrities are clearly instigating & furthering hatred.



They say, “Maar toh diya Tum ne Tabrez ko, par Kal jab uski aulaad badla ke toh ye mat kehna Musalman atankwadi hai.”@MumbaiPolice should act on this. pic.twitter.com/s76R6Dk517 — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) July 6, 2019

Faisu’s TikTok account was suspended after the video. A complaint was filed against Faisu and others over the video. Notably, during the investigation, it was concluded that Jharkhand man Tabrez Ansari died of a heart attack. Ansari was caught allegedly stealing a bike following with the locals had beaten him. After the autopsy confirmed that he died of a heart attack, murder charges were dropped against the accused.

On joining Khatron Ke Khiladi, Faisal has shared a post on Instagram in which he wrote, “Superly excited to start my new journey.” Along with Faisal, ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui will also be part of the reality show.

Munawar Faruqui has a history of mocking Hindus and making derogatory statements on them through poor comedy. In one such stand-up gigs, he had cracked jokes about the victims of the 2002 Godhra train burning. Faruqui not only mocked victims but he had also peddled conspiracy theories to suggest the involvement of the RSS in the Gujarat carnage. In the face of the public protest for his hate against Hindus, he had to cancel his shows in many states. However, he was given space on Lock Upp, a reality show that he had won. Throughout the show, he was seen sharing ’emotional’ stories from his past that gained him a lot of sympathy from the viewers whitewashing his deep-embedded hate towards Hindus.

Khatron Ke Khiladi

The adventure-based reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi is the Indian version of the popular international show Fear Factor. The show is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and has celebrities as contestants. Season 12 of the show will soon hit the floor and will be shot in Cape Town, South Africa.