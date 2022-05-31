For years, the far-left academicians and Nehruvian ‘historians’ have distorted Indian history to pervert public discourse. Fearing a revival of Hinduism in India, this particular cabal has always attempted to ‘secularise’ Indian history through falsifying facts and defaming the indigenous cultures of the land.

However, recently, the revisionism of India’s history books has gained ground. Many intellectuals have taken the initiative to expose the lies peddled by these leftist historians, one of them being Dr Omendra Ratnu, who recently wrote a book titled ‘Maharana: A Thousand Year War For Dharma’, that chronicles the history of the Sisodia Rajputs.

The book that'll bring out tears of blood in your eyes,swell your heart with pride & destroy every Leftist-Jehadi lie on the glorious Hindu resistance to Islamic invaders.



This new book is a synopsis of the one-thousand-year illustrious history of the proud legacy of the Rajputs of Mewar or Mewad who stood guard, lost countless generations of their children in protecting ‘Maa Bharati’ and resisted several decades of Ghazwa-e-Hind (an Islamist doctrine forecasting the dominance of Islam over India) by marauding, ruthless, and bloodthirsty Islamic tyrannical rulers.

Before we get into the specifics of the book, it’s important to note that it’s been published in both Hindi and English and as of now, it’s available online. The 398-page book is published by Prabhat Institute and the paperback edition of the book is available on the e-commerce platform Amazon.in for Rs 292. Prabhat Prakashan is selling the Hindi edition of the book for Rs Rs 349. The cover of the book features Lord Shiva carrying his Trishul in the left hand while in the centre we see a depiction of ‘Maharana’ riding a horse and wielding a spear. On the right, there is a picture of a saffron flag hoisted atop a fort.

Omendra Ratnu has divided his book into three parts in order to counter the Islamist and Leftist interpretations of history, in which the ‘weak’ Hindus have always been destroyed by Islamic invaders.

Bappa Rawal to brave Rajput warriors Gora and Badal to Rani Padmini’s Jauhar: The legendary tales mentioned in the new book by Omendra Ratnu

It begins with the story of Bappa Rawal, descendent of a dynasty that traces its roots to Lord Ram’s son Luv. Bappa Rawal has been described as the ‘Conqueror of Arabia’ and was one of the first kings to defeat the Mughals for the first time in history.

The book talks about how Bappa Rawal stitched an alliance with the Gurjara-Pratiharas of Malwa and Pulakesiraja and Jayabhatta of Gujarat to annihilate the early Islamic invasions.

The author then talks about the life of Rawal Khuman, who drove the Arabs out of India several times. The book further details the legacy of Raja Rawal Ratan Singh, the Rajput ruler of the Medapata (Mewar) kingdom in present-day Rajasthan, India, whose wife was Maharani Padmini, also known as Padmavati.

The first part of the book also deals with the story of the valour and bravery of Gora and Badal, the two legendary Rajput warriors who served Raja Ratan Singh. It divulges uncharted truths about Jauhar (self-immolation) of Rani Padmini and all other womenfolk of Chittor in order to protect their honour and avoid the horrifying fate of being raped and captured by the invading army of Islamic tyrant Alauddin Khilji.

In this part, we also learn about Maharana Hammir Singh, who reclaimed Chittor by annihilating the Tughlaqs, as well as the legendary tales of Maharana Lakshya Singh and Maharanas Kumbha and Sanga, who were always steadfast in safeguarding Hindus. These were such great heroic warriors, but little has been spoken about them. These heroes have never featured in any school textbooks, be it the state or national curriculum.

The crucial Battle of Dewair obliterated from India’s collective consciousness by Leftist historians

The second part of the book contains the heroic saga of the defiant Rajput ruler Maharana Pratap, a beacon of sacrifice and Kshatriya Dharma, who refused to submit to the Mughal tyrant Akbar.

The Leftist historians and the self-proclaimed intelligentsia of India have glorified the Battle of Haldighati and forced people to believe that it was the Mughal tyrant Akbar who won the battle. While the outcome of the Battle of Haldighati is disputed (the author believes Maharana Pratap won the battle, since all of Akbar’s battle aims failed), the fact that the Maharana ruled Mewar without interruption from CE 1583-1597 suggests that he was not defeated by Akbar or his machinations.

In his book, Omendra Ratnu has exploded the longest-running falsehood in India’s history that Maharana Pratap lost the Battle of Haldighati (1576) to Akbar. Based on authentic research he establishes Pratap actually won the battle.

Furthermore, the author, unlike the coterie of leftist ‘historians’, has attempted to provide his readers with an accurate and detailed study of the history of this great Rajput Dynasty by revealing details of the lesser-known First Battle of Dewair, which was fought in the coming years after the battle of Haldighati.

The first battle of Dewair fought between Maharana Pratap of Mewar and the forces of Mughal Emperor Akbar, changed the direction of history in the Indian subcontinent. Pratap decisively beat the Mughals. In a single day, 36,000 Mughal troops were slaughtered, and the Mughal battlement was decimated. This is one crucial part of Indian history that has been completely disregarded by far-left ‘intellectuals’ and ‘historians’ since obviously, it evinces the Rajput valour and bravery instead of portraying the Muslim tyrants as superior beings. It laid bare the ceaseless Rajput resistance to Islamic tyranny, which was instrumental in holding back the tides of Islamisation in India, a clear departure from the leftist agenda to portray Hindus as ‘meek’ and ‘inferior’.

This book by Omendra Ratnu also reveals how the conspiracy to make the Mughals and Islamic rulers great and powerful was hatched using Persian and Turkish literature.

Omendra Ratnu is, in a sense, carrying forward the vision of the erudite scholar, activist and author Sita Ram Goel, who exposed the Nehruvian fallacies by portraying the right side of Indian history. In 1990, Historian Sita Ram Goel, along with other authors Arun Shourie, Harsh Narain, Jay Dubashi and Ram Swarup, published a two-volume book named ‘Hindu Temples: What Happened To Them’. In the book, Goel traced over 1,800 Muslim structures that were constructed over existing temples and/or using materials from destroyed temples. From Qutub Minar to Babri Masjid, Gyanvapi, Pinjor Gardens, and others found mentioned in the book.

Goel was referred to as ‘Maharshi’ by the author of ‘Maharana: A Thousand Year War For Dharma’. Like the former’s book, Ratnu’s book not only chronicles the history of the Rajput dynasty but also divulges important and less discussed details about the Bhil warriors. This book is written for Hindus and Indians in general, not for any specific caste.

It is past time for us to express our support for such works of literature. Whether it’s the work of exemplary journalist Anant Vijay, who has exposed Marxist ideologies and leftist propaganda through his work, or the work of renowned author and historian Vikram Sampath, who exposed the fallacies woven by the leftist intelligentsia around Hindu revolutionary leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, or the books of authors like Omendra Ratnu, who has been working tirelessly to disseminate the false narrative spun about the Rajputs, such literature should not only be read but also widely shared.

Omendru Ratnu begins his book Maharanas: A Thousand Year War For Dharma by explaining how India’s history was shaped in such a way that the expansionist agendas of the Islamists, Marxists, and missionaries were able to flourish under the control shifted from the ‘white gentlemen’ to the ‘brown gentlemen of the Congress.’ This leftist-jihadi combination was not even questioned.

Ratnu further described how, in the late 1980s, an official circular was published in West Bengal, stating that no one should mention the countless temples that the Mughal rulers had razed in order to avoid criticism from the then Muslim rulers.

Author Omendra Ratnu has not only depicted the lives of the rulers but has also endeavoured to place them in the perspective of the broader Indian landscape by recreating those era’s environments. The information provided in his book is not skewed or incomplete, as has been the case with most ‘leftist ‘historians, who focus on just distorting parts of history to glorify Islam. For example, when he discussed Mohammed Bin Qasim’s attack on Sindh, he does not forget to mention how no one had ever heard of ‘sex slavery’ in India prior to this particular Islamic attack. With the rise of Islamic dominance, however, the series of horrible atrocities against women only increased.

When he chronicled the story of Maharani Padmini, he also mentioned how Allauddin Khilji ordered the slaughter of 30,000 innocent villagers in Chittaur. When the author discussed Maharana Lakshya Singh, who became the ruler of Mewar in 1382 AD, he also narrated the account of Chunda Sisodia, the eldest son of Maharana Lakha, who made sacrifices akin to Bhishma Pitamah in the Mahabharata.

While writing tales about the resilience, patriotism and valour of Maharana Amar Singh who continued the legacy of his brave father Maharana Pratap, the author does not forget to mention the sacrifices and contributions of Bhama Shah (1547–1600), a noted general, minister and close aide of Maharana Pratap, who helped the latter to restore his army and reclaim much of his lost territory.

There are numerous portions in the book that will bring tears to the eyes of the readers, and the depiction of the demise of the gallant Maharana Pratap is one such part. The author has etched the context of Maharana Pratap’s final day on earth by paraphrasing ‘Rana Raso.’

Similarly, the portion on Maharani Padmini’s Jauhar is also extremely heart-rending. After reading the book, one would undoubtedly want to visit the site where the women of Chittorgarh committed Jauhar in order to avoid a horrific fate at the hands of Khilji and his marauding army.

The best part about the book is that as you read it, you realise, how over the years, the far-left academics and Nehruvian “historians” have elevated the perpetrators of the Hindu genocide to historical heroes. Whether it’s the story of Islamic tyrant Taimur Lung slaughtering one lakh Hindus in a single day or the brutal massacre of Hindus that lasted nine and a half hours on the orders of Mughal Emperor Akbar, readers will be astounded to learn how these barbaric Islamists brutally killed even the most vulnerable women and children amid chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ and sycophants like Todra Mal, the Finance Minister (Mushriff-i-Diwan) of the Mughal empire during Akbar’s reign and Bhagwan Das, one of the generals of Akbar, thought it was appropriate to quietly endure all of this.