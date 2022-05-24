Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Plea in Mathura court seeks 'purification' of Shahi Idgah complex

A petitioner in the Shri Krishna Janmasthan-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute has sought permission from a local court in Mathura to perform ‘purification’ of the Shahi Idgah complex, alleging that the sanctum sanctorum of Thakur Keshav Dev’s temple was located there.

The application was presented by Dinesh Kaushik of the All India Hindu Mahasabha. Kaushik has requested permission for purification of the sanctum sanctorum with Ganga and Yamuna water.

Through the petition, Kaushik asserted to be a Sanatani Hindu whose feelings have been hurt by the construction of the disputed Idgah. Deepak Sharma, the counsel of the petitioner stated, “The petitioner, Dinesh Chandra Sharma, wants to revive the sanctity of sanctum sanctorum inside Shahi Masjid Idgah by purifying the divine place with the holy water of Ganga and Yamuna.”

The plea reads, “The disputed property, the alleged Idgah, was the sanctum sanctorum of Thakur Ji (temple) and plaintiff no. 2 wishes that plaintiff no. 2 should purify the sanctum sanctorum with Ganga water and Yamuna water so that the goal of plaintiff no. 2’s life will be accomplished.”

Emphasizing this, Kaushik has requested that the Court issue an order prohibiting the defendant parties (Sunni Waqf Board and others) from interfering with the purifying of the alleged Sanctum Santorum by water from the rivers Ganga and Yamuna.

The parties in the case are the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, the Intezamia committee Shahi Masjid Idgah, the Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, and the Srikrishna Janmabhumi trust.

Several petitions have been filed in Mathura court asking for the destruction of the Shahi Idgah mosque, which the Hindu side claims was erected on the site of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple.

Dinesh Kaushik, National Treasurer of All India Hindu Mahasabha, has filed another petition with Civil Judge Senior Division Mathura on 18 May, requesting permission to consecrate Laddu Gopal at Shahi Idgah. After approving his appeal, the court scheduled the next hearing for July 1.

Previously, another petition was filed in Mathura court, seeking that the Shahi Idgah Masjid be sealed and security be provided to preserve Hindu religious artefacts from vandalism following the discovery of the Shivling from the Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi.

The Mathura Court, in allowing a petition for the removal of the Shahi Idgah disputed structure near Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, also noted that the Places of Worship Act, 1991 is not applicable to the suit, because the suit was originally filed in 1964, and the current 2020 suit challenges a ‘compromise agreement’ signed in 1968, years before the Places of Worship Act came into force in 1991.