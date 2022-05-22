Sunday, May 22, 2022
HomeNews ReportsQutub Minar: Minister of Culture denies reports that the Archaeological Survey of India is...
News Reports
Updated:

Qutub Minar: Minister of Culture denies reports that the Archaeological Survey of India is asked to conduct excavation at the complex

Dharamveer Sharma, the former Regional Director of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), recently claimed that Qutub Minar was actually Surya Stambh.

OpIndia Staff
Qutub Minar complex
89

Union Minister of Culture, GK Reddy has denied media reports that his ministry has asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct an excavation at the Qutub Minar complex to ascertain the facts behind its origin.

Earlier, the media had reported that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been tasked with conducting an excavation drive in the Qutub complex to ascertain the facts about the structure. The reports claimed that after visiting the Qutub Minar complex and surveying it for almost two hours, Govind Mohan, Secretary, the Ministry of Culture, issued directives to the ASI to conduct an excavation on the site.

As per a report by Dainik Jagran, excavation was supposed to take place at the Qutub Minar complex, where the ruins of buried Hindu temples are expected to be discovered.

Dharamveer Sharma, the former Regional Director of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), recently claimed that Qutub Minar was actually Surya Stambh. He said it was erected by Emperor Vikramaditya, not the Mughals. He also stated that the edifice was not built in sections as some historians claim.

Dharamveer Sharma is one of India’s most well-known archaeologists. He has served three times as Superintending Archaeologist at ASI’s Delhi division. According to another report in Jagran, he worked actively on Qutub Minar conservation and visited the Minaret several times. He claimed to have observed Devanagari script inside the minaret.

Sharma explained that the tower was used as a constellation observatory. The Minaret has 27 binocular sites to compute 27 constellations. He further stated that Surya Stambh is mentioned on the third floor of the Minaret.

NMA asked to move Hindu idols from the Qutub Minar complex

The National Monuments Authority (NMA) had recently requested that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) remove two Ganesha statues from the Qutub Minar complex. Late last month, the NMA chairman wrote to ASI, seeking that two Ganesh idols known as Ulta Ganesh and Ganesh in cage be shifted from the Qutub Minar complex to the National Museum. He considered the “placement of the idols” insulting and felt their location should be changed.

(The report has been updated following the Union Minister’s statement)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,931FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com