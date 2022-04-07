On April 7, Thursday, The Indian Express reported that The National Monuments Authority (NMA) has asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to retrieve two Ganesha idols placed in the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli, Delhi.

As per the report, the NMA chairman wrote to ASI late last month, requesting that the two Ganesh idols called, Ulta Ganesh and Ganesha in cage, be removed from the Qutub Minar complex and relocated to the National Museum. He believed that the “placement of the idols is disrespectful,” and that it should be changed.

According to the report by the Indian Express the NMA stated in a letter to ASI that the idols should be given a “respectable” place at the National Museum, where more such antiquities are displayed.

The media report quoted NMA chairman Tarun Vijay as saying, “I visited the site several times and realised that the placement of the idols is disrespectful. They come near the feet of the mosque visitors,” he said. He also confirmed that the letter was sent to ASI, read the report by The Indian Express.

“After Independence, we removed the statues of British kings and queens from India Gate and changed the names of roads to erase marks of colonialism. Now we should work to reverse the cultural genocide that Hindus faced at the hands of Mughal rulers,” Vijay was quoted as saying further.

The “Ulta Ganesh” (upside down) is part of the complex’s south-facing wall, next to the Quwwat Ul Islam mosque. The other idol, encased in an iron cage, is close to the ground level and belongs to the same mosque.

“These idols were taken, apart from those of Jain Tirthankaras and Yamuna, Dashavatar, Navagrahas, after demolishing 27 Jain and Hindu temples built by King Anangpal Tomar… The way these idols have been placed is a mark of contempt for India, and needs correction,” Vijay said.

Notably, the chief of NMA also took to Twitter to share his views on the same. He opined that the Ganesh idols should be placed with due respect in the complex with a “description about what had happened to 27 temples and why Ganesha moorti was put upside down to humiliate Hindus”.

The Tweet was in response to a Tweet by author Ratan Sharda who reacted to news by saying, "This attempt to remove the Ganesh Deities from Qutub complex is an attempt to hide the wrongs done by Islamic invaders. The Ganesh Deities should never be shifted away. Instead return the Qutub complex to Hindus & let worship restarts once again. @ASIGoI @MinOfCultureGoI".

The Tweet was in response to a Tweet by author Ratan Sharda who reacted to news by saying, “This attempt to remove the Ganesh Deities from Qutub complex is an attempt to hide the wrongs done by Islamic invaders. The Ganesh Deities should never be shifted away. Instead return the Qutub complex to Hindus & let worship restarts once again. @ASIGoI @MinOfCultureGoI”.

OpIndia attempted to contact ASI to confirm the news’ veracity. Mr Mannu Sharma, the ASI media cell head, told us that he was unable to share any details at this time because a review meeting on the subject was scheduled for soon. He could only share information after the review meeting, he said.

This report will be updated when we receive any further information from the ASI.

Delhi court rejects petition seeking restoration of 27 Hindu, Jain temples inside Quwwat­ Ul-Islam mosque at Qutub Minar complex

It may be recalled that in December 2021, a Delhi court had rejected a petition filed that sought the restoration of temples situated in Quwwat­ Ul-Islam mosque located at the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli. The suit was filed on behalf of Hindu deity Lord Vishnu, Jain deity Tirthankar Lord Rishabh Dev and others, seeking the restoration of 27 Hindu and Jain temples “dismantled, desecrated and damaged under the command and orders of Qutub-ud-din-Aibak”.

Interestingly, the Court admitted that the Mosque was indeed built over the desecrated ruins of temples.

The court had essentially agreed that a historic wrong was committed and that indeed the mosque was built over desecrated temples, however, the court had refused to admit the petition because it was scared of “disturbing peace”.

Petitioner demanded the court to create a trust to hand over the management and administration of temple in Qutub Minar complex

The petitioner had sought a mandatory injunction directing the Central government to create a trust, according to the Trust Act, 1882, and hand over the management and administration of the temple complex situated within the area of the Qutub complex.

The petitioner also sought a decree to be passed in the nature of a permanent injunction, restraining the defendants permanently from interfering in making necessary repair works, raising construction and making arrangements for pooja, darshan and worship of deities.

Qutubudin Aibak destroyed Hindu and Jain temples, along with their deities: Petition

“Qutubdin Aibak, a commander of Mohammed Gauri dismantled/ destroyed Shree Vishnu Hari temple and 27 Jain and Hindu temples along with constellations of respective deities and raised some inner constructions within the temple complex,” the plea said.

The petition further stated that Qutubdin Aibak did not completely demolish the existing temples and build Quwwatul Islam Masjid by using materials from the temples, adding that there are still pictures of Hindu gods and deities like Ganesh, Vishnu, Yaksha and symbols like Kalash, temple wells and sacred lotus in the mosque.

“Only the faces of gods and deities are defaced, the rest of the sculptures are identifiable. The corridor is completely of Vedic style having rectangular galleries with the holy symbol engraved pillars,” the petitioner said.