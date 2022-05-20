The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Coast Guard seized 218 packets of 1 kg each of high-grade heroin off the coast of Lakshadweep Islands on Friday. Two boats named ‘Prince’ and ‘Little Jesus’ carrying the contraband were intercepted by the authorities.

According to ANI, the DRI launched an operation after developing specific intelligence over a period of several months that two Indian boats would be sailing from the coast of Tamil Nadu and receive narcotics in big quantities somewhere in the Arabian sea, during the second half or third week of May 2022.

An operation was launched by DRI after it developed specific intelligence over a period of several months that 2 Indian boats would be sailing from coast of Tamil Nadu and receive narcotics in huge quantity somewhere in Arabian sea, during the second/third week of May 2022: DRI pic.twitter.com/lXNl18NIEm — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

After receiving the intelligence input, the Indian Coast Guard and the DRI launched a meticulously planned operation, codenamed as Operation Khojbeen, on 7 May 2022 to nab the suspected boats and contraband onboard. The DRI said after several days of continuous search and monitoring amidst inclement weather, the two suspected boats ‘Prince’ and ‘Little Jesus’ were noticed moving towards India.

The two boats were intercepted by officers of ICG and DRI on May 18, off the coast of Lakshadweep Islands. Several crew members confessed to having received narcotics in huge quantities on the high sea that they concealed in their boats. A thorough search of both boats yielded 218 packets of 1 kg each of heroin. The seizure proceedings under the provisions of the NDPS Act,1985 are currently being undertaken by the DRI.

The op was meticulously planned & executed by DRI & ICG and entailed extensive surveillance in the rough seas over a period of several days. Seized drug appears to be of high-grade heroin and its value in the international illicit market is estimated to be around Rs. 1526 Cr: DRI — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

“The operation was meticulously planned and executed by them & ICG and entailed extensive surveillance in the rough seas over a period of several days. The seized drug appears to be high-grade heroin and its value in the international illicit market is estimated to be around Rs.1,526 crore,” ANI quoted DRI as saying.