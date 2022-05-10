Tuesday, May 10, 2022
From Konark Temple to Ellora Caves, Indians tell Elon Musk about architectural marvels of Indian heritage over his Taj Mahal tweet

Musk’s reminiscence about his one-and-a-half decades-old visit to the Taj Mahal garnered rave reactions from the netizens, many of whom provided the Tesla CEO with a probable list of temples and places of historical import in India, attracting little tourist attention because of the outsize popularity of Taj Mahal.

OpIndia Staff
Image for representational purpose (Source- Twitter)
As has been the case with Elon Musk, his tweets often sends the internet into a tizzy. On Tuesday, a tweet by Elon Musk praising Taj Mahal attracted quite a number of eyeballs on social media who suggested him other marvellous places and structures he could visit in India.

Responding to a tweet on the facade detail of Agra Fort, Musk recalled his 2007 visit to the Taj Mahal and said, “It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world.”

His mother Maye Musk also shared a story behind Musk’s grandparent’s visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra. She said that Musk’s grandparents flew to the Taj Mahal from South Africa, on their way to Australia in the year 1954. “They were the only people to ever do this trip in a single-engine propeller plane, without a radio or GPS. Their motto- Live dangerously…. Carefully”, she said on Twitter.

Netizens remind Elon Musk India’s cultural magnificence extends beyond Taj Mahal

They suggested Musk, who became the owner of micro blogging site Twitter last month, to visit the Sun temple, Ajantha Ellora caves in Maharastra, the Kailash temple, Akshardham temple, and other architectural marvels in India.

One of the users shared the story of Konark Sun Temple and said that it is one of the most magnificent heritage buildings in India. Inviting Musk to India, the user said, “Built around 1026 by the Chalukyan King aBhima-I the Modhera Sun Temple predates the more famous Konark Sun temple by almost 125 years. That did not result in the degrading treatment of artisans that built it. Yes, come to India Elon Musk”.

Another user suggested that the Tesla CEO must visit the Kailash temple in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad. He said that the temple is carved from rock cliff face, in the 8th century, top to bottom and that it can never be build once again on the Earth. He also said that Musk should visit the Ellora caves which is one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

A Twitter user named Raghu shared the details of Suchindram Temple, located in the state of Tamil Nadu, and said it was one of the best places for Musk to visit. “Would you believe me, Sir, if I told you there are over 100,000 carvings on the Gopura of this Temple? Some people will say this was built by the Aliens. Suchindram Temple, Tamil Nadu. The inscriptions of the Temple date back to the 9th Century”, he responded on Musk’s tweet..

The suggestions further included the Golden Temple in Punjab’s Amritsar, Murudeshwar Maha Shiva Mandir in Karnataka, the Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Tamil Nadu and many more.

While the tweet by Musk was entertained by people from all around the globe, he also got an invite to come to deliver the first Tesla car here at the Taj by digital payments company Paytm’s founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma. “It will be an incredible challenge for Tesla to build FSD for India. We are known to be the most-unruly road users️. That said, when are you coming here to deliver the first Tesla here at The Taj?” he tweeted.

The netizens also were seen showing off their witty side asking the Tesla CEO to buy the Taj Mahal. Journalist, Editor Uma Shankar Singh responded to Musk’s tweet and said, “Now please don’t buy this, okay”. The other users continued saying, “Why don’t you buy it?”, “Buy it”.

Elon Musk on Aprli 25 became the new owner of the Twitter after the company accepted his offer to buy the social network for USD 54.20 per share in cash. He had earlier stated that he had no faith in the current management of the Twitter and that the company could perform potentially under the previous management. He aimed to take the company private so that he could have full control over it and direct Twitter to fulfill its full potential.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

