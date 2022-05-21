Saturday, May 21, 2022
HomeFeaturedPetrol and diesel to get cheaper as center reduces excise duty, announces subsidy on...
Economy and FinanceFeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Petrol and diesel to get cheaper as center reduces excise duty, announces subsidy on gas cylinders under Ujjwala Yojana

This will eventually reduce the retail petrol price by 9.5 rupees and the diesel price by 7 rupees.

OpIndia Staff
reduce
Image Source: DNA India
199

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Saturday 21st May 2022 that the central government has decided to reduce the central excise duty on petrol and diesel. Excise duty on petrol will be reduced by rupees 8 per litre while that on diesel will be reduced by rupees 6 per litre. This will eventually reduce the retail petrol price by 9.5 rupees and the diesel price by 7 rupees.

Sharing the information, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted, “We are reducing the Central excise duty on Petrol by ₹ 8 per litre and on Diesel by ₹ 6 per litre. This will reduce the price of petrol by ₹ 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by ₹ 7 per litre. It will have a revenue implication of around ₹ 1 lakh crore/year for the government.”

Nirmala Sitharaman also announced that the gas cylinder prices will be subsidized by 200 rupees per cylinder for the connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. This will be applicable for 12 cylinders in a calendar year. She tweeted, “Also, this year, we will give a subsidy of ₹ 200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to over 9 crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. This will help our mothers and sisters. This will have a revenue implication of around ₹ 6100 crores a year.”

This change in the prices of petrol, diesel and gas cylinders has come as a great relief for the common man as the prices were soaring during past few weeks.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,925FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com