Wednesday, May 18, 2022
HomeNews ReportsFarmers protest against AAP govt in Punjab over MSP, station at Chandigarh-Mohali border with...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Farmers protest against AAP govt in Punjab over MSP, station at Chandigarh-Mohali border with ration, beds, cooking gas cylinders

The farmers are protesting against the state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the nonfulfillment of their demands.

OpIndia Staff
Farmers protest against AAP govt for MSP, station at Chandigarh-Mohali border
Image Source - Indian Express, Social Media
52

On Thursday, various farmer unions from the state of Punjab camped up at the Chandigarh-Mohali border to stage protest against the Aam Aadmi Party led Punjab state government. They carried ration, beds, fans, utensils, and cooking gas cylinders and stationed at the border to press the AAP government to fulfill their demands.

According to the reports, the farmers belonging to various farmer unions are demanding increased bonus on wheat and permit to paddy sowing schedule from June 10. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal warned on May 18 that if all the grievances of the farmers are not redressed, they will break the barricades and move towards Chandigarh. “It is the start of our struggle in Punjab and it will continue till our demands are met. Only 25 per cent of farmers have come here so far. More will come on Wednesday. It is a do or die battle,” the leader was quoted.

The leader further said that the protestors had recieved call from the Chandigarh DGP that a meeting with CM Mann had been fixed on Wednesday at 11 am. But he called again to inform that CM Mann had gone to Delhi and that the chief secretary was available for the meeting. The protesting farmers were not hopeful of getting their issues redressed by meeting a government official. This led to the protests at Chandigarh-Mohali border.

The protesters gathered on May 17 and marched from Gurdwara Amb Sahib towards the border. They broke the first layer of barricades set up at YPS Chowk and moved towards the other barriers put up by the Mohali Police near the Chandigarh-Mohali border. They were stopped by the police on May 17 near the Gita Bhawan where leader Dallewal urged the protesters not to break the second layer of barricades and instead begin the protest there peacefully.

The farmers are protesting against the state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the nonfulfillment of their demands. Apart from bonus on wheat and preponement of the paddy sowing schedule from from June 18 to June 10, the farmer’s demand list includes guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 23 crops including maize and green grams, uninterrupted power supply, and removal of the ban on the export of wheat.

As reported earlier, the farmer’s unions had held talks with CM Mann about their demands but there was no resolution. Following the failure of the talks, the farmers decided to take out the protest march. Reportedly, CM Mann left for Delhi to meet AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal leaving farmers in the state unattended. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira said, “The way Bhagwant Mann left the farmers in lurch and unattended by leaving for Delhi to meet Arvind Kejriwal it shows how much concern he has for the farmers of Punjab!

However, this is not the first time that the farmers from Punjab are protesting against the government for pressing their demands. Earlier, the farmers had protested against the Central government who had passed the three farm acts in September 2020. The AAP government had also supported the farmers and had urged the centre to immediately resume talks with farmers and accede to their demands. “Aam Aadmi Party extends support to call given by Samyukt Kisan Morcha to observe a countrywide protest on 26 May marking the completion of 6 months of their Andolan. We urge the centre to immediately resume talks with farmers and accede to their demands. AAP stands firmly with the farmers,” AAP’s Raghav Chadha had tweeted.

Khaira slammed the AAP for leaving the farmers unattended at the Chandigarh-Mohali border and accused that all the AAP’s support for farmers’ agitation in Delhi was politically motivated and only for political gains.

At present, heavy police force has been deployed at the border who is trying to take the control of the situation. While the aggressive farmers carrying ration, beds, fans, utensils, and cooking gas cylinders have decided to protest for long, AAP’s Punjab unit chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang has stated that the government is committed to the welfare of the farmers and it will address farmer’s genuine demands.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspunjab farmers, punjab farmers protesting
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Parivartan Yatra of AAP flops in Gujarat: People and vehicle brought from Punjab due to lack of local support, videos of empty rallies go...

OpIndia Staff -

Derision over discovery of Shivling in Gyanwapi: How mocking Hindu Gods is a free hit but speaking about Prophet Muhammed results in death

OpIndia Staff -

Viral video from Bengaluru: Bishop Cotton school girls beat each other up on street with kicks, punches and a baseball bat

OpIndia Staff -

Former ASI regional director says Qutub Minar was built as ‘Surya Stambh’, an ancient Hindu observatory to study astronomy

OpIndia Staff -

Himachal Pradesh: BJP minority morcha leader Naseem Naaz and one Armaan Malik arrested for derogatory remarks against Shivling, party suspends Naaz

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka Education Minister defends decision to include Dr Hedgewar’s speech in textbooks, says govt’s focus is to drive nationalism

OpIndia Staff -

Jammu & Kashmir: Burqa-clad terrorists attack newly-opened wine shop in Baramulla, one killed with others injured

OpIndia Staff -

‘When my youths take law in hand, you will have nowhere to hide’: Maulana Tauqeer Raza issues threat, claims converts had converted temples to...

OpIndia Staff -

Indian origin boy faces harsher punishment even after being assaulted and choked in US school, bully’s influential father accused of manipulating school decision

OpIndia Staff -

Gyanvapi survey: Know about five women petitioners who came together to seek unrestrained right to worship Maa Shringar Gaur

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,916FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com