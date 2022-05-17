Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Punjab: Farmers marching towards state capital Chandigarh to protest against AAP government stopped by...
News Reports
Updated:

Punjab: Farmers marching towards state capital Chandigarh to protest against AAP government stopped by Punjab Police

Among the farmers' demands, is the compensation of Rs500 per quintal for wheat and a guaranteed MSP for 23 crops

OpIndia Staff
Punjab Farmers
Punjab Police stopping farmers from marching towards Chandigarh (Image source: ANI)
42

On Tuesday, May 17, farmers belonging to various farmer unions marched toward the state capital Chandigarh. The farmers were protesting against the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state over the nonfulfillment of their demands. However, Punjab Police stopped the marching farmers before they could reach Chandigarh.

Among the farmers’ demands, is the compensation of Rs500 per quintal for wheat, a guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 23 crops including maize and green grams, cancellation of the paddy sowing schedule, uninterrupted power supply, and removal of the ban on the export of wheat.

The farmers’ unions had talks with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann about their demands but there was no resolution. Following the failure of the talks, the farmers decided to take out the protest march.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has left for Delhi, leaving a quick resolution to the farmers’ demands doubtful.

Attacking the Chief Minister for leaving for Delhi, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira questioned CM’s decision to leave for Delhi leaving farmers in the state unattended. Taking to Twitter, the former leader of opposition in the state said – The way @BhagwantMann left the farmers in lurch and unattended by leaving for Delhi to meet @ArvindKejriwal it shows how much concern he has for the farmers of Punjab!

Khaira also said that it means that all the AAP support for farmers’ agitation in Delhi was politically motivated and only for political gains.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

