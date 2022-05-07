Saturday, May 7, 2022
HomeNews ReportsPunjab govt spent Rs 45 lakh on a chartered flight for Bhagwant Mann and...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Punjab govt spent Rs 45 lakh on a chartered flight for Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal’s trip to Gujarat to launch political campaign

The Punjab civil aviation department has disclosed that the department had received bills amounting to Rs 44,85,967 for the aircraft hired for the visit of the Punjab CM to Gujarat on his three-day trip.

OpIndia Staff
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s visit cost Rs 45 lakhs to exchequer
6

The Punjab civil aviation department has received bills of Rs 45 lakh for the private aircraft hired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s political trip to Gujarat from April 1 to 3.

According to the reports, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had visited Gujarat along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to launch their party’s campaign ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held in December.

RTI activist Harmilap Singh Grewal had sought details regarding the amount spent on Mann’s visits to Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. In response, the Punjab civil aviation department has disclosed that the department had received bills amounting to Rs 44,85,967 for the aircraft hired for the visit of the Punjab CM to Gujarat on his three-day trip.

Mann had also visited the hill state on April 6 in the state government helicopter. However, the RTI response said that the expenditure incurred on the individual visit of the helicopter could not be ascertained.

RTI activist Grewal attacked the Chief Minister saying before coming to power, Mann would mock then chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his helicopter use within Punjab, however, he is hiring a private jet for a visit to another state.

“His visit to Gujarat and Himachal were purely to campaign for the party and had nothing to do with the functioning of the state government or for the benefit of Punjab,” said Grewal, who was with the AAP but later quit the party. Grewal had contested as a Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidate from Bathinda.

During his visit to Gujarat, Mann and Kejriwal had visited Sabarmati Ashram and had also taken out a roadshow in Ahmedabad. Gujarat and Himachal are scheduled to hold assembly elections later this year, and in both the states, AAP is eyeing to capture the opposition space vacated by the Congress party.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Punjab govt spent Rs 45 lakh on a chartered flight for Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal’s trip to Gujarat to launch political campaign

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Armaan Khan, 3 others, arrested for slaughtering a cow in Vidisha, tensions grip as stone-pelting follows, 13 arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Khargone locals chase away Congress delegation, shout ‘Digvijaya Singh Murdabad’ slogans for politicising last month’s anti-Hindu violence

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Mumbai Police gives permission to 950 of 1140 mosques, 24 out of 2400 temples in Mumbai to use loudspeakers for prayers

OpIndia Staff -

Facebook tried to blackmail Australia, took down Australian govt emergency services and hospital pages to influence new law asking tech giants to pay

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: Unidentified men dig up the grave of a teenage woman and rape her corpse, 17 accused being interrogated, investigation underway

OpIndia Staff -

‘I will fight this battle’, says Tajinder Bagga as he reaches home: Here is his challenge to AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -

‘My brother tried to kill me twice for marrying a Hindu, mother warned that brother would kill us’: Sulthana, wife of Nagaraju

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: AAP Muslim leaders protest after party head office inaugurated with Havan and other Hindu rituals, question why Islam was ignored

OpIndia Staff -

AltNews co-founder insists they are not partisan, then admits that most of their work favours Rahul Gandhi, TMC and Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,734FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com