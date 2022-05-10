On Tuesday, the Punjab Police registered an FIR against SP Sangrur Karanveer Singh for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh in a case handled by the officer. The Police also arrested ASI Davinder Singh for transferring the bribe money from the complainant to the Punjab Police SP.

According to the reports, SP Singh was handling the case of Hasandeep Singh who was accused of a criminal case. The matter came to light when Hasandeep Singh complained to Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu that SP Singh had demanded a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh on April 2 to settle the case. Later, ASI Davinder Singh, the reader in the SP office, settled the case for Rs 3 lakh.

ASI Davinder Singh is arrested while SP Karanveer is absconding, confirms MS Sidhu, SSP Sangrur

Hasandeep Singh gave the bribe money to ASI Davinder Singh, who then passed it to the SP in his office, reports said. Sangrur SSP added that SP Karanveer Singh absconded after the arrest of his aide ASI Davinder Singh on May 10. While the Police have booked the duo for corruption under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018, they have launched a massive manhunt to nab the accused SP in the case.

SP Karanveer Singh who has departed secretly is posted in the Sangrur district’s Bureau of Investigation. He leads the separate wing that has been created to investigate crimes. Interestingly, Singh is posted in Sangrur, the home district of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who repeatedly asks people not to tolerate corruption. The CM also launched an anti-corruption helpline yesterday to curb the menace of corruption at the government offices. “Corruption is the biggest challenge in front of the country and Punjab. The AAP, after coming to power, started an anti-corruption helpline to curb the menace in government offices. It is turning into a success”, he said.

SSP Sidhu stated that the Chief Minister after the recent incident has reiterated his order not to tolerate corruption and has warned that whoever indulges in corruption will not be spared. Reportedly, the ASI who has been arrested by the Punjab Police is a controversial officer. Earlier, in May last year, he was arrested by the NIA for his alleged links to terrorist organizations. The Union government had also issued an order seeking his dismissal from the office.

Also, the NIA had confirmed that it had adequate evidence against the rogue cop and that he was on the payroll of the Islamic terror organization. Singh was involved in multiple operations of trapping and killing militants or forcing their arrest or surrender.

In the current case, the Sangrur Police has arrested ASI Singh and has launched a special investigation team to search and arrest accused SP Karanveer Singh. Investigations in the case are underway.