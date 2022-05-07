Congress leader Geetha Reddy has confirmed that their senior leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Telangana, will not be able to take out time from his ‘busy schedule’ to meet the family of Nagaraju, the Hindi youth, who was brutally killed in full public view in Hyderabad over an inter-faith marriage with his Muslim wife.

The 25-year-old Billapuram Nagaraju, a resident of Marredpally, was stabbed to death by his wife’s family members at the Saroornagar Tehsildar’s office on Wednesday night.

Speaking outside the Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of the Indian National Congress Party in Nampally, Hyderabad, Telangana, where Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet his party workers, Geeta Reddy reportedly told the media persons that meeting the deceased’s family is “not in Rahul Gandhi’s schedule”. Besides his busy schedule, the Congress leader also cited Rahul Gandhi’s security concerns as one of the reasons why he would find it difficult to visit Nagaraju’s family.

“Not in Rahul Gandhi’s schedule”, Cong leader confirms that the former party president, who is in #Hyderabad currently, will not be meeting the family of #Nagaraju who was brutally murdered



‘This is typical of RaGa’s one-eyed secularism’, says @Shehzad_Ind@sowmith7 @roypranesh pic.twitter.com/k0US5U0yFE — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) May 7, 2022

When asked whether Rahul Gandhi would take some time out to meet the bereaved family of Nagaraju, the Congress leader Geeta Reddy reportedly told Times Now, “as it is his flight to Delhi is already booked, whether he would take that choice or whether he will go ahead is something that I cannot answer.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Telangana, where he was scheduled to address a public meeting in Warangal on farmers’ issues.

Sharing a snippet of Geeta Reddy’s conversation with reporters posted by Times Now, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla chastised the Gandhi scion for being selective in his outrage. Hinting at Rahul Gandhi’s fracas over the 2020 Hathras incident, Poonawalla Tweeted, “Nagaraju killed by Muslim wife’s family Rahul Gandhi is in Hyderabad but Congress’ Geetha Reddy says Rahul won’t meet Nagaraju’s family Had it been “Nizam” & had it been in UP, he would have left his partying in Nepal to visit but sadly Nagaraju/Hindus don’t matter for INC.

It is pertinent to note here that recently, videos had gone viral wherein the Congress scion was presumably spotted partying in the neighbouring country of Nepal. The video came at a time Amethi MP Smriti Irani is visiting Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi’s constituency. Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi, the Gandhi family bastion, to Irani in 2019 elections.

It may be recalled, that Rahul Gandhi, who seems to have no time to visit the family of the Hindu youth B Nagaraju, had in 2020, overused the Hathras case to score political brownie points. Since the incident happened in a BJP ruled state, the brother-sister duo had embarked on a journey to Hathras to meet the victim’s family. When their motorcade was stopped owing to section 144 being imposed in that area, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi hopped out of their vehicle and started walking along with scores of Congress workers, shouting slogans against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

While they were walking, they were again stopped by the police. Congress workers indulged in a scuffle with the police officials who were merely trying to do their job and ended up injuring a lady officer. Rahul Gandhi tried to show how he was being “manhandled” by the Uttar Pradesh police by falling to the ground after carefully selecting a clean spot.