Rahul Gandhi spotted partying in Kathmandu in a bar, here is the story behind viral video

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is currently in Kathmandu, Nepal, as per local media reports. He is in Nepal to attend wedding function of his friend Sumnima Udas, a former CNN correspondent. Her father, Bhum Udas served as Nepali Ambassador to Myanmar.

As per reports, Sumnima Udas is getting married to Nima Martin Sherpa and a formal reception will be held on 5th May at Hyatt Regency hotel in Bauddha. Rahul Gandhi along with his friends is staying at Kathmandu Marriott hotel.

Videos of Rahul Gandhi partying had gone viral where many speculated it could be from his recent trip to Kathmandu.

While it is not yet clear whether it is from his recent trip, many on social media speculated it is likely from Nepal only.