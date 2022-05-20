India Today journalist, Rajdeep Sardesai, appeared visibly perturbed after Patidar leader Hardik Patel wrote a scathing letter announcing his resignation from the Congress party. In an interaction between the two, which seemed more like an ‘exit interview’ of Hardik Patel, an uptight Sardesai raised doubts over the resignation letter signed by the former Congress leader.

“While the signature on the resignation letter is yours, words do not appear like yours, Congress has alleged. Who has dictated those words to you? Congress has alleged that the words in your resignation letter bore an uncanny resemblance to the allegations levelled by the BJP members,” Rajdeep asked Hardik Patel.

Unfazed by Sardesai’s question, Patel answered that Gujarat Congress leaders were not bothered with putting up a fight against the BJP and were involved in trivialities as to where should they go for breakfast during senior Congress leaders’ visit to Gujarat or from where should they arrange for chicken sandwiches for Rahul Gandhi.

“Leaders in Congress Gujarat are interested in what the opposition should be doing. They are not sincere in their efforts to challenge the BJP. Although I was made the working president of the Congress party, what’s the importance of designation if I am not given work to do?” Patel answered when Rajdeep highlighted how Congress had made him a party functionary after he had joined the party.

Miffed by Patel’s cutting remarks on Gujarat Congress leaders, Sardesai then proceeded to remind the Patidar leader what changed in one’s week time, given that Patel was upbeat about the visit of the senior leadership to Gujarat just a few days before tendering his resignation.

Responding to the question, Patel said, “I had spoken to you a week ago, and I had told you then that I was optimistic about resolving the issues. But in the last week, there was no discussion over the issue. I keep saying that in Gujarat, we will have to talk about the honour of Gujaratis, but if you continue targeting Gujaratis then it won’t work.”

“Gujarat is a business state. Ceaselessly attacking Ambani and Adani won’t help you. I spoke to Congress leaders about the party’s continuous attack on business people of Gujarati origin. Did Ambani and Adani spring up after 2014? They were there in Gujarat even before 2014. Attacking them is a wrong move by Congress,” Patel elaborated.

“Maybe you don’t like the Prime Minister. But just because the PM is a Gujarati, will you question every Gujarati? Will you vilify every Gujarati?” Patel said as Rajdeep asked him about his disillusionment with the Congress party.

Hardik Patel resigns from the Congress party

Earlier this week, Hardik Patel tendered his resignation from Congress just months ahead of state assembly elections. Patel resigned and sent his resignation letter to the party’s interim president, Sonia Gandhi. As per sources, he has since gone ‘underground’.

In the tweet, he wrote, “Today I courageously resign from the post of Congress Party and primary membership of the party. I am sure that my decision will be welcomed by all my colleagues and the people of Gujarat. I believe that after this step of mine, I will be able to work really positively for Gujarat in future.”

Hardik Patel stated in the letter that the lack of seriousness about all issues is a major problem with the Congress Party’s senior leadership. He went on to say that the Congress party has restricted itself to opposition politics. He claimed that the country desired a solution in the form of such decisions, whether it be the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the CAA-NRC, the removal of Article 370 from Kashmir, or the implementation of GST, but the Congress party has always objected to such matters.

“It is unfortunate that workers like us, who travel 500 – 600 km in our cars in a single day to meet people, get to see that Big leaders of Congress in Gujarat are far away from issues of Gujarat but are more focussed on ensuring that Chicken Sandwich for leaders who have come from Delhi is delivered on time!’ Hardik Patel stated in the letter.