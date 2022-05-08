Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in Ukraine to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the middle of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Interestingly, Trudeau’s visit comes a few days after Russia claimed to have captured Canadian Lieutenant-General Trevor Cadieu in a bunker in Azovstal, the last stand of the Neo-Nazi Azov battalion.

Justin Trudeau, along with his Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly, made a surprise visit to Ukraine to meet Zelensky in the middle of the ongoing war.

Welcoming PM Trudeau, the Mayor of Ukrainian city Oleksandr Markushynsaid said, “I just had the honor of speaking with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau. He came to Irpin to see with his own eyes all the horror that the Russian occupiers have done to our city. And, of course, he was shocked. He saw that those burnt and completely destroyed were not military facilities, but the homes of Irpin’s residents, who until recently enjoyed life and had their own plans for the future.”

Interestingly, the visit of PM Trudeau comes just a few days after Russia allegedly captured a retired Canadian Lieutenant-General Trevor Cadieu. Cadieu, who was under investigation for sexual assault allegations in Canada, was rumored to be in Ukraine for a while. Now, Russia has claimed that they captured the former Canadian General from Azovstal in the city of Mariupol, where Russia had surrounded the infamous Azov battalion.

Cadieu was allegedly running a bio lab in the region as per Russia and has now been captured.

Justin Trudeau was not the only surprise visitor to Ukraine, American first lady and Joe Biden’s wife Dr Jill Biden also paid a surprise visit to Ukraine to meet the first lady of Ukraine. With Russia allegedly bombing random areas of Ukraine haphazardly targeting civilians and Ukrainian politicians, these visits by the VVVIPs raise a few eyebrows.