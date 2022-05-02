Monday, May 2, 2022
Updated:

Shaheen Bagh drugs case: NCB arrests Shamim Ahmad from Delhi, drugs worth Rs 1300 crores recovered from Muzaffarnagar

Heroin worth Rs 1,300 crore has been recovered from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Its ties are reported to be linked to the narcotics racket unearthed in Shaheen Bagh of Delhi.

NCB arrests Shamim Ahmad from Delhi, drugs worth Rs 1300 crore recovered from Muzaffarnagar
So far, 5 people have been arrested in this case. (Representative image)
The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Shamim Ahmad from the Laxmi Nagar area of Delhi. Shamim is the latest arrest made by the NCB in the Shaheen Bagh drugs case. On April 27, 2022, the NCB raided Shaheen Bagh. So far, 5 people have been arrested in this case.

Also, Heroin worth Rs 1,300 crore has been recovered from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Its ties are also reported to be linked to the narcotics racket unearthed in Shaheen Bagh of Delhi. According to media reports, the NCB and Gujarat ATS found 210 kg of heroin at a residence in the Kidwai Nagar police station area of Muzaffarpur.

The NCB received intelligence inputs about this shelter during the interrogation of Ahmed, a native of Kairana in the Shamli area of Uttar Pradesh. Ahmed, along with two Afghan nationals, was captured with a huge quantity of drugs from Shaheen Bagh.

The house from where the drugs were recovered belongs to Haider’s neighbour. According to the neighbour, Haider’s mother had stored the goods in his residence, claiming that some work was being done in their home and that she needed to store certain belongings for a few days.

Haider alias Chunnu used to work as a painter in Muzaffarnagar 30 years ago. He was arrested by the Delhi Police 20 years ago in connection with a theft case, and he afterwards relocated to Shaheen Bagh. He became involved in drugs around this time and built a massive house in Muzaffarnagar. Even before this, Haider had been found in drugs found on Gujarat’s beaches.

It is notable that on April 27, 2022, the Delhi Drugs Control Bureau (NCB) confiscated 50 kg of heroin, 47 kg of suspected narcotics, Rs 30 lakhs of drug money in cash counting machines, and other incriminating evidence from a residential premise in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh.

