Monday, May 9, 2022
Updated:

Social media users slam Aamir Khan for Ira Khan’s photos celebrating her birthday in a bikini

OpIndia Staff
Ira Khan Aamir Khan birthday celebration in Bikini
Ira Khan's viral birthday celebration photos
9

Social media users slammed Aamir Khan after images of him and his daughter Ira Khan in a bikini went viral. Aamir and his ex-wife Reena Dutta celebrated their daughter Ira Khan’s birthday and posted images of them. On Sunday, Ira Khan turned 25. Azad Rao Khan, her step-brother, was also present at the celebration.

Several users criticised Aamir Khan for posting poolside photos with his daughter Ira Khan on social media. A user named Adv Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Facebook wrote, “Are they Muslims? Celebrating birthday like pool party”

via Facebook

Another user named Sajid Malik said “Daughter is naked in front of father, mother-daughter should be ashamed”

Via Facebook

Saira Abdullah wrote, “Aamir Khan went to Mecca Medina but follows the evil culture, the daughter’s body does not even have any clothes.”

Via Facebook

Mahtab Alam wrote, “Should have cut the cake naked. She didn’t need to wear a nice bikini.”

Via Faebook

Ali Nawaz Khan wrote, “Be ashamed for a while. Be fearful of Allah.”

Via Facebook

Ansari Rahmat wrote, “The face is not good so she thought of becoming famous by exposing body.”

Via Facebook

Many social media users slammed Aamir Khan and Bollywood in general for promoting the trend of indecency and vulgarity.

Aamir and Reena Dutta got divorced in 2002 after which he married Kiran Rao. Aamir had married Reena in 1986.

In July last year, Aamir and his Kiran Rao announced divorce in a joint statement. They stated in the statement that they had planned the separation for a long time and that while they would separate, they would continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

Aamir will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. It’s the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. Advait Chandan is the film’s director. Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures are co-producing Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir Khan will appear in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside his 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. Naga Chaitanya will also appear in the movie. This is the Telugu actor’s Bollywood debut.

