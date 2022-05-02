A video of Solapur Police is making rounds on social media platforms in which the Police Commissioner and other personnel could be seen serving food to members of the Muslim community at an Iftar Party. As per reports, the video was from April 27. Police Commissioner of Solapur Harish Baijal had hosted an Iftar party for school students and teachers of Social Urdu Primary School.

Baijal had invited students to spend some time with the birds he has at his residence. During the interaction with the students, he was informed majority of them were observing fast. He recalled them the next day for Iftar at his place which was followed by Azan (prayer call) and Salah (Namaaz) at the venue.

Netizens condemned Police Personnel serving food.

The video that went viral on social media had Police Personnel serving food in uniform. The video received sharp criticism from the netizens. Twitter user Ranjeet Bagga said, “Police commissioner in Maharashtra serving food at Iftar party, can we expect Kanya Pujan from Maharashtra police during Navratri?”

Prakash Doshi added, “This not their job to do it just to please UT’s newly found Muslim community friends.”

Shankhnaad questioned, “Will the Police do the same on Kanya Poojan?”

Twitter user Pandey Ji said, “They should have opted for hotel management instead of joining the Police force. Those hands that are supposed to manage law and order are holding plates and spoons. If someone asks them why they were late while reaching a crime scene, they will start making excuses.”

BJP slams Mumbai police commissioner for attending Raza Academy’s Iftar Party

A few days ago, on April 18, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitesh Rane had shared a photograph on Twitter and alleged that Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pande had attended the Iftar Party of riots-accused Raza Academy. In the photograph shared by Rane, CP Pande was seen with other Police Personnel standing alongside Raza Academy members.

Rane said, “A few years back, a protest called by Raza Academy in Mumbai had turned violent in which they had attacked Mumbai police officials too who were on duty to control things. There were allegations against those violent protestors that they misbehaved with female cops who were on duty on that day in South Mumbai’s Azad Maidan area.”

He further added, “Is it an attempt by the MVA government to appease such people who were involved in acts which are against our nation, or there is pressure on officials to attend such gatherings from Govt (Maharashtra Government) only.”

Raza Academy reportedly denied the allegations and said Mumbai CP did not attend Iftar Party.

In the past, Rane had accused Raza Academy of spreading misinformation about the vandalism of Mosque in Tripura. At that time, Raza Academy had called for protests in several parts of the state. The reports of vandalism of the Mosque were proven fake by the Tripura Police. Nitesh Rane had filed a complaint against the academy. The organization was also responsible for vandalism of Amar Jawan Jyothi memorial at Azad Madian.

On 11 August 2012, Raza academy had staged a morcha at Azad Maidan ground to protest against the alleged atrocities on Muslims in Assam and Myanmar. However, the protest turned violent after the notorious group attacked the policemen. This led to police firing, resulting in 2 deaths and 63 injuries. Raza Academy had earlier assured the Mumbai Police that only 1500 people would turn up for the protest.