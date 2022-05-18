Wednesday, May 18, 2022
HomeNews Reports“Coloured scarves not allowed”: Taliban issues new dictate in Afghanistan, prevents burqa-clad female students...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

“Coloured scarves not allowed”: Taliban issues new dictate in Afghanistan, prevents burqa-clad female students from entering university for wearing coloured hijabs

Female students who were wearing coloured hijab or scarves were not allowed to enter a university in Kabul by Taliban on May 18th

OpIndia Staff
A Taliban member returns female students from university for wearing coloured hijab
2

After making head-to-toe burqa mandatory for women, now the Taliban has issued a new dictate on Islamic veils. Today the Taliban authorities have declared that women will not be allowed to wear coloured Hijab.

According to reports on social media, female students who were wearing coloured hijab or scarves were not allowed to enter a university in Kabul today. Reportedly the Taliban authorities said that “coloured scarves are not allowed”.

Videos posted on social media showed Taliban operatives standing near the gate of the university and guiding the women out who were wearing coloured Hijab. Only women with black veil were allowed to enter the university, the video suggests. Despite the fact that all the women were wearing burqa, those who were covering their head with coloured scarves were not allowed to enter the university.

Reportedly, the Taliban prevented any woman wearing coloured clothing or coloured scarf from entering the university. According to the students, the Taliban told them that only black clothing is allowed for female students, and they will not be allowed to enter the university if they come in any other coloured cloths.

A Taliban member addressed the students in coloured Hijabs in front of the university and explained them why they should only wear black scarves. But the women objected to this, saying that it is difficult to wear black scarves during hot weather. But the Taliban didn’t relent and the women were forced to leave the university.

This action by the Taliban authorities came on the same day when a senior minister had claimed that they are not forcing women to wear Hijab. In an on-camera interview with CNN, acting interior minister of Afghanistan Sirajuddin Haqqani had said that his govt has not imposed mandatory Hijab in the country, but rather it is a religious order and they are only advising women to follow it.

“Hijab is an order according to the Islamic Sharia,” he had said. Claiming that they are not forcing anyone to wear Hijab, Haqqani had added, “Within the Islamic government, we are committed to the rights of everyone. We are not forcing women to wear hijab, but we are advising them and preaching to them from time to time. Hijab is also (to) create a dignified environment for women’s education and work, hijab is not compulsory but is an Islamic order that everyone should implement.”

Earlier this month, Taliban chief and Afghanistan’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada had issued a decree making an all-covering burqa mandatory for women in Afghanistan. The decree was released by Taliban authorities at a function in Kabul. “They should wear a chador (head-to-toe burqa) as it is traditional and respectful”, the decree said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,895FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com