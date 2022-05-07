On May 5, Thursday, Udaipur police arrested some youths after they were caught cooking meat on the terrace of a Hanuman Mandir in Alipura, located in the city’s Girwa taluk. The accused have been identified as Zakir Hussain, Nazim Shaikh and one Shoiab. The arrest was made based on an FIR filed against the accused by local BJP councillor Kusum Panwar.

According to reports, the accused identified themselves as unskilled labourers from Bihar. They claimed to have been hired to build roads in the city. The municipal corporation, however, had no information about these individuals.

Zakir Hussain & Nazim Shaikh were cooking meat on roof of Hanuman Mandir in Udaipur, arrested. pic.twitter.com/LbuqhHxenj — Hate watch (@HateWatch_India) May 7, 2022

According to India News, some Muslims had been preparing meat on the terrace of the Hanuman Mandir for some time. Some miffed devotees informed the same to the ward in charge Kusum Panwar who, along with her other associates reached the spot on May 5.

Panwar told OpIndia that she immediately asked her people to throw all the non-veg food on the road and got the premises cleaned and sanitised. She asked the labourers to immediately vacate the area. However, when the councillor came the next morning to check, she again saw some bones strewn about the patio. This infuriated the councillor, who filed a police complaint against the accused at the Bhupalpura police station. The Bhupalpura police reached the spot and arrested the accused.

Speaking about the aforementioned incident, Kusum Panwar said that the accused have hurt the sentiments of the Hindu devotees which, she said, would not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, Udaipur police stated in a video clip that some Bihar labourers have been living in a structure near the Gauri Chowk Hanuman temple in Bhupalpura. They had supposedly been there for the last 15 days. They used to prepare non-vegetarian food on the terrace of the building they lived in and then throw the remaining bones on the terrace of the Hanuman Mandir. After receiving the complaint about the same, the police reached the spot and detained the accused.