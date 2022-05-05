Ugandan famous singer Wycliffe Tugume aka Ykee Benda has said that he wants to convert to Islam. The reason he has given for adopting Islam is because the religion allows for four marriages.

Ykee Benda also known as Wycliffe Tugume has opened up about his desire to adopt Islam. Recently, he participated in Eid-Mubarak celebrations in Kireka city of Uganda. While speaking to the media, the singer confessed that he loves Islam because of the good packages that come with it, over other religions, including being allowed to get married to four women. He further stated that he loves how co-wives stay together in Islamic marriages without having conflicts which according to him is a rare sight in other religions.

Ykee Benda, who is a father is reportedly having a challenging relationship with a woman. He is considering converting to Islam, considering polygamy as advantageous. Recently many artists from Uganda have left their religions to convert to Islam including Geosteady, Vicent Seggawa, among others. The 30-year-old singer holds a degree in chemical engineering but has made a full-time career in music.

As Per Islam, scholars say that polygamy for men is permitted for having up to four wives. Polygamy is encouraged by the Quran when a man is allowed to marry oppressed, orphan women or widows if justice can be done by marrying more than one. Surah 4.3 in the Quran says, “If you fear you might fail to give orphan women their due rights if you were to marry them, then marry other women of your choice—two, three, or four. But if you are afraid you will fail to maintain justice, then content yourselves with one or those bondwomen in your possession. This way you are less likely to commit injustice”.

Yaki Benda is a popular Ugandan artist, best known for his single Budumbu, Edenshall song. He sings in many genres including pop, dancehall etc.