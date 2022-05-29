The Unique Identification Authority of India has withdrawn a Press Release issued by it on 27th May, through which it had asked people to not give the photocopy of their Aadhaar cards to anyone. A clarification in that regard has been issued today by the body, saying that the press release has been withdrawn due to possibility of misinterpretation.

It may be noted that the press release dated 27th May issued by the Bengaluru office had appeared in media today, which had created a quite a storm in social media. Through it, the UIDAI had said, “Do not stare photocopy of your Aadhaar with any organisations because it can be misused”. As an alternative, people were asked to use a masked Aadhaar number which displays only the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar number. Aadhaar cards with such masked Aadhaar numbers can be downloaded from the UIDAI official website.

The Central Government clarifies that “unlicensed private entities like hotels or film halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of #Aadhar card. It is an offence under the Aadhar Act, 2016.” #Aadhaar pic.twitter.com/AUbucFRGaP — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) May 29, 2022

The press release had also asked people to avoid using internet café or kiosk to download e-Aadhaar. “Only those organizations that have obtained a User License from the UIDAI can use Aadhaar for establishing the identity of a person. Unlicensed private entities like hotels or film halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar card. It is an offence under the Aadhaar Act 2016. If a private entity demands to see Aadhaar card or seeks a photocopy of Aadhaar card, please verify that they have a valid User License from the UIDAI,” the notice had further said.

This notice had invited lots of shocks and ridicule on social media, as Aadhaar has been made either mandatory or an accepted identity document in a range of services, and most people have already submitted copies of the Aadhaar cards to various government and private organisations.

As the press release had created a lots of confusion, the authority decided to withdraw it. The new notice published by PIB says:

This is in pursuant of the Press Release dated 27 May 2022 by the Bengaluru Regional Office, UIDAI.

#Aadhaar holders are advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their Aadhaar numbers.

