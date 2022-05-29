Sunday, May 29, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUIDAI withdraws notification that asked people not to share photocopy of Aadhaar card with...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

UIDAI withdraws notification that asked people not to share photocopy of Aadhaar card with any organisation

Withdrawing the advisory to not share the photocopy of the Aadhaar card with anyone, UIDAI said that Aadhaar card holders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers.

OpIndia Staff
71

The Unique Identification Authority of India has withdrawn a Press Release issued by it on 27th May, through which it had asked people to not give the photocopy of their Aadhaar cards to anyone. A clarification in that regard has been issued today by the body, saying that the press release has been withdrawn due to possibility of misinterpretation.

It may be noted that the press release dated 27th May issued by the Bengaluru office had appeared in media today, which had created a quite a storm in social media. Through it, the UIDAI had said, “Do not stare photocopy of your Aadhaar with any organisations because it can be misused”. As an alternative, people were asked to use a masked Aadhaar number which displays only the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar number. Aadhaar cards with such masked Aadhaar numbers can be downloaded from the UIDAI official website.

The press release had also asked people to avoid using internet café or kiosk to download e-Aadhaar. “Only those organizations that have obtained a User License from the UIDAI can use Aadhaar for establishing the identity of a person. Unlicensed private entities like hotels or film halls are not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar card. It is an offence under the Aadhaar Act 2016. If a private entity demands to see Aadhaar card or seeks a photocopy of Aadhaar card, please verify that they have a valid User License from the UIDAI,” the notice had further said.

This notice had invited lots of shocks and ridicule on social media, as Aadhaar has been made either mandatory or an accepted identity document in a range of services, and most people have already submitted copies of the Aadhaar cards to various government and private organisations.

As the press release had created a lots of confusion, the authority decided to withdraw it. The new notice published by PIB says:

This is in pursuant of the Press Release dated 27 May 2022 by the Bengaluru Regional Office, UIDAI.

It is learnt that it was issued by them in the context of an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card. The release advised the people to not to share photocopy of their Aadhaar with any organization because it can be misused. Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of Aadhaar number, can be used.

However, in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the Press Release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect.

Withdrawing the advisory to not share the photocopy of the Aadhaar card with anyone, the new notice says that UIDAI issued Aadhaar card holders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,859FollowersFollow
26,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com