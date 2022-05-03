Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Shots fired, stones pelted in UP’s Sambhal: Violent clashes between two Muslim groups after Eid prayers leave three injured

According to the reports, an altercation between the two groups over money devolved into violent clashes, resulting in shots fired and stones pelted in Sambhal's Asmoli village near Saharanpur.

Eid clashes in UP
3 people injured in the clashes n UP's Sambhal
An incident of violent clashes between two groups belonging to the Muslim community has come to the fore in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal. On Tuesday morning, fratricidal skirmishes that included firing and stone-pelting broke out between two groups who fought over a brawl after offering prayers on Eid. 

According to the reports, an altercation between the two groups over money devolved into violent clashes, resulting in shots fired and stones pelted in Sambhal’s Asmoli village near Saharanpur. Reports said the incident led to injuries to at least three people. The police said the clashes erupted after two accused, namely Firoz and Akhil, started fighting over a trivial issue. In the fighting that transpired, Ghulam Munataza and Sahil from Firoz’s group and Mujiv from Akhil’s group caught injuries due to the firing.

Sambhal SP Chakresh Mishra said the injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Mishra says the police have managed to bring the situation under control. However, a large contingent of the police force is still deployed in the region to preclude the occurrence of any untoward incident. An investigation into the case is underway, the police said.

