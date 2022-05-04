On May 4, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri informed via Twitter that after Foreign Correspondents Club, New Delhi cancelled his Press Conference scheduled for May 5, now Press Club of India has done the same. In his tweet, Agnihotri said, “Wow! Press Club of India also cancelled me. The watchdogs of democracy and messiah of free speech not only banned me undemocratically but are also lying through their teeth.” He was quoting a May 3 tweet of PCI where they had claimed that Press Conferences at their premises are allowed only with advance booking that too done through a member of the Club.

Wow! @PCITweets also cancelled me. The watchdogs of democracy and messiah of free speech not only banned me undemocratically but are also lying through their teeth.

1. Encl are the facts.

2. They have booked earlier through our agency without any member’s recco. Receipt encl. https://t.co/APRzRlYR18 pic.twitter.com/BQTcY1SXUs — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 4, 2022

Agnihotri added a few images in his tweet to prove that his agency had booked Press Conference at PCI before without any recommendation from a member. There was a letter from Zee Studios in which it was mentioned that the agency had been booking PCs at PCI regularly. A person named Jitender had confirmed that the club was available on the required date and time. However, when this time they sent an associate for the booking, Jitender did not meet her and later stopped picking up the call. He also shared call details showing Jitender was called multiple times but he decided not to reply. A receipt added in the tweet showed booking done in March without any fuss.

When my video on FCC cancellation went viral, @PCITweets conspired with them and cancelled our presser.

These anti- free speech, anti-Truth, agenda driven elite clubs flourish on Govt’s sprawling properties in Lutyen’s Delhi. It’s time for us to expose these arrogant cheats. https://t.co/jW9M7b4NSS — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 4, 2022

Agnihotri later announced alternate venue and time for the press conference.

FCC cancelled Agnihotri’s Press Conference

On May 3, Agnihotri, in a video message, said that FCC cancelled his booking for Press Conference scheduled for May 5 after its members objected to the same.

“The cancellation of the event is undemocratic and a part of a hate campaign. The watchdogs of free speech, the media houses are banning the free speech”, he added. He said that the Foreign Correspondents Club had decided to host a press conference as many of the foreign media persons were keen to know the truth about the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide. “The Global Kashmiri Diaspora informed me that foreign media persons also wanted to talk to me about the film the Kashmir Files. But as a part of a hate campaign, the Foreign Correspondents Club has cancelled the Press Conference”, the director stated.

He added that the Foreign Correspondents Club had also made unusual demands for food and cocktails at the press conference, and on their request, the team of Zee Studios had made all the arrangements for food and logistics. “This is undemocratic. My conscience does not allow me to pass this incident. Many foreign correspondents have called me and are still willing to attend the conference. I’ll host an open house conference now”, he added.