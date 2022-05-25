Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Updated:

Watch: Hijab-clad woman tries to loot jewellery shop at gunpoint, shopowner drags her out holding hijab and hair

The shop owner, however, remains calm and faces the woman. In a swift move, he then grabs the gun in one hand and grabs the woman's hair and hijab together in his other hand. He then drags the burglar woman outside.

OpIndia Staff
Hijab clad woman tries to loot jewellery shop at gunpoint
Screenshots from the viral video
A video is going viral where a hijab-clad woman is seen trying to loot a jewellery shop at gunpoint. The brave shop owner then faces the criminal and drags her outside by holding her hijab and hair.

In the first video, taken from a CCTV camera inside a jewellery shop, a woman clad in a black hijab is seen at the jewellery shop, asking the shop owner to show her more gold ornaments to choose from. When the shop owner turns his back to bring more boxes, the woman then reaches inside a plastic bag she was carrying and takes out a gun. She then points the gun at the shop owner and tries to loot the ornaments.

The shop owner, however, remains calm and faces the woman. In a swift move, he then grabs the gun in one hand and grabs the woman’s hair and hijab together in his other hand. He then drags the burglar woman outside.

In a second video, taken from another CCTV camera outside the shop, the shop owner is seen dragging the woman by her hijab and hair while a passerby sees him and comes to help. He grabs the woman’s hand while the shop owner tries to call others for help.

As per a report in APN News, the incident happened in Mumbai’s Virar area. on Tuesday, May 24, the hijab-clad woman had entered a jewellery shop in Mumbai’s Virar with a gun to commit loot. The shop owner’s bravery and swift action have prevented a major crime. The report stated that the woman was eventually handed over to the police. The woman is reportedly a bar girl by profession and has reportedly visited the same shop 2 days prior too.

As per a report in News18 Lokmat, the shop owner’s name is Devlal Gujar. Reports have mentioned that the gun used by the woman was a fake one.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

