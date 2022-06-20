On June 19, media house Al Jazeera Arabic published a report claiming Hindus killed a Maulvi in Siwan (Bihar). The image posted in the tweet has a message in Arabic that read, “Social media sites are buzzing with pictures of the imam of the mosque of Jeddah after he was killed by Hindus who beheaded him while he was sleeping in a mosque in the village of Khalispur in Siwan, eastern India. Calling for an investigation into the crime and calls for the “Justice of Imam Siwan” hashtag to hold the killers accountable.” (Translated using Google)

Fake news about Maulvi’s death was published by Aj Jazeera Arabic blaming Hindus. Source: Twitter

The truth behind the killing of Maulvi in Siwan

The reality behind the death of Maulvi in district Siwan of Bihar is far from what Aj Jazeera has claimed. The incident took place on the intervening night of June 9 and June 10, 2022, in Khalispur of Muffassil Police Station area, district Siwan (Bihar). A maulvi identified as 85-years-old Safi Ahmed was found murdered by the locals in the mosque.

Dead body of maulvi was found in the mosque Source: MukammalSheikh/Twitter

As per Jagran’s report, the Police believed he was killed on the pretext of personal enmity over a piece of land. Station in-charge Vinod Kumar Singh said a case was filed in the matter based on the complaint of family members, and a probe was initiated. Ahmed was involved in a dispute over land ownership.

The locals came to know about the murder on the morning of June 10 when the sweeper came to clean the mosque. After seeing the dead body, he raised the alarm and called the local villagers. The Police were informed about the incident and took possession of the dead body, and sent it to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

Maulvi’s son spoke about the land dispute

In a statement, Maulvi’s son Ashfaq Ahmed said they had an ancestral house in the village. There was a wedding on May 22 of Safi’s elder brother’s grandson. They were asked by his elder uncle Umar Ahmed to leave the house so that guests could come and stay for the wedding. After the wedding, when they came back to the house, one of their rooms was locked. The uncle refused to open the house and threatened to kill Ashfaq and his father. The issue later reached Panchayat, but they could not get justice. His family had already received a judgment from the court five months ago in their favour. The previous court case went on for five years.

After they were stopped from entering their rooms, Safi was planning to approach Janta Darbar at the Police Station on Saturday. He had informed his sons about it on Thursday. Safi had gone to the roof to sleep as it was hot inside the room in the mosque. Later he was killed by unknown assailants.

OpIndia tried reaching out to Muffassil Police Station in Siwan but could not connect.