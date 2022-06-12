In another major electoral victory for Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam, the party swept the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections today. The results for the elections held on 8th June came today, where BJP won all 26 seats for which elections were held.

The KAAC has 30 members, out of which 26 are elected and the rest 4 are nominated. And BJP has managed to win all the 26 seats. With this, BJP returned to power in the autonomous council, as the party had won the last elections too in 2017.

In the last elections the party had won 24 out of the 26 seats, decimating the Congress party which had held the council for the previous three consecutive terns. Congress did not win any seat in 2017 also.

The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council election on held on Wednesday recorded a voter turnout of 79%. Apart from BJP and Congress, other parties contesting the polls included newly formed All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), making it a multi-cornered fight. BJP had contested in all 26 seats, Congress in 24 seats, AAP in 10, and CPI (ML) had contested in 15 seats.

Violence had erupted at two polling booths in Duar Amla constituency during the voting. Ballot boxes were destroyed and papers were reportedly set on fire by mob, but the situation was later brought under control by police. Repolling was held at those booths on 10th June.

Tuliram Ronghang is Chief Executive Member of the outgoing council, who represents the Bithung Rengthama constituency.

The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council is an autonomous district council in Assam set up under the sixth schedule of constitution of India. Two districts, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong come under the administrative jurisdiction of the council. The headquarter of the council is located at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district.

It was originally formed as Karbi Anglong District Council in the year 1951, and was renamed as the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council by an Act of Parliament in the year 1995, granting greater autonomy to the council under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Earlier, only one district was under the council, as Karbi Anglong was one district with two geographical regions separated by Nagaon district. But the district was bifurcated into two districts in 2015.

