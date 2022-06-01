On May 31, two groups of Muslims fought among themselves over the formation of the new Managing Committee following orders of the Waqf Board. As per reports, there was a dispute between the Jama Masjid’s Mosque Committee in Rampur’s Dagroo in district Vaishali that had reached Bihar State Sunni Waqf Board for a solution. After hearing both sides, the Waqf Board ordered the formation of a new Committee.

The Waqf Board had ordered the Sub-Divisional Officer of Mahua to give charge of the Mosque to the new chairman and secretary. Mahua’s CO Munna Kumar reached the Mosque on Tuesday with the new committee members to hand over the charge before Namaz. After he left, the new committee members were indulged in preparations for Namaz in the Mosque. Suddenly, a scuffle broke down between the two groups. Amar Kumar Sinha, CO, said the scuffle broke over management of the mosque.

As per reports, they indulged in hand-to-hand combat and kicked each other during the fight. They also used batons and pelted stones. The two groups also used the chairs available on the mosque premises during the fight as weapons. Half a dozen people got injured during the scuffle.

The station in-charge Prabhat Ranjan Saksena, Sub Inspector Parshuram Singh and Additional Sub Inspector Sudhir Kumar of Mahua Police Station rushed to the spot after learning about the incident and tried to pacify the fighting parties. Additional force has been deployed to maintain law and order.