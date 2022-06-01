On June 1, Khairabad Police of Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh filed a First Investigation Report (FIR) against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair for using derogatory language against Mahant Bajrang Muni Udasin, Rashtriya Sanrakshak of Rashtriya Hindu Sher Sena along with Yati Narsinghanand and Swami Anand Swaroop. The FIR was registered based on the complaint of Bhagwan Sharan, district head of Rashtriya Hindu Sher Sena, under sections 295(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

In his complaint, Sharan said, “On May 27, Mohammed Zubair used derogatory remarks against Mahant Bajrang Muni Udasin Ji by using the term ‘Hate Mongers’ for him from his Twitter handle. He also abused Yati Narsinghanand and Swami Anand Swaroop.”

Excerpt from FIR registered against Alt news’s Mohammed Zubair. Source: UP Police

He further said there was no enmity between Mohd Zubair and Mahant Bajrang Muni Udasin. “He [Zubair] did it to intentionally spread hatred in the society and hurt religious sentiments of Hindus under a well thought out conspiracy. Hindus are hurt because of his irresponsible actions. I want to bring your attention to the fact that he indulges in such acts to incite Muslims against nationalist Hindus. Many prominent personalities like Kamlesh Tiwari, Yati Narsinghanand and others have become a target of such remarks. These were either killed, or attempts were made to kill them.”

Excerpt from FIR registered against Alt news’s Mohammed Zubair. Source: UP Police

Sharan added, “Notably, Delhi Police had filed a case against him under POCSO Act. If any communal tension arises because of his remarks, he should be held responsible for it.”

Zubair’s derogatory tweet against Mahant Bajrang Muni Udasin

On May 27, while targeting Times Now editor Navika Kumar, Zubair said in a tweet, “Why do we need Hate Mongers like Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati or Mahant Bajrang Muni or Anand Swaroop to arrange a Dharam Sansad to speak against a community and a Religion when we already have Anchors who can do a much better job from News Studios.”

The FIR has been registered against this tweet by Alt News’s Mohammed Zubair. Source: Twitter/zoo_bear

Zubai was accusing Navika Kumar of encouraging “a rabid communal hatemonger & a BJP Spokesperson” Nupur Sharma during a debate. It is notable that after Zubair pointed out the comments by Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad during the same debate accusing her of insulting the prophet and Islam, the BJP leader has been receiving death threats. Even bounties also have been announced on her head by Islamist organisations.

Mahant Bajrang Muni Udasin demanded strict action against Zubair

Speaking to OpIndia, Mahant Bajrang Muni Udasin, Head Badi Sangat, Udasin Akhara, Khairabad of district Sitapur, said, “I am thankful to CM Yogi Adityanath and Sitapur Police for registering FIR against Zubair. I am sure justice will be served.”

Speaking about Mohammed Zubair, he said, “People should not consider him as a common man. He runs a nexus that is funded by Gulf Countries. You might not be aware of the fact that he was after Kamlesh Tiwari Ji, who was later murdered.”

He further alleged Alt News’s alleged fact-checker Zubair is targeting Yati Narsinghanand and other Hinduvadis. He said, “Now he is after National Spokesperson Nupur Sharma. I want to ask why he does not target Maulvis, who keep using derogatory language. Why he is always after Bhagwadharis?”

“He uses his verified Twitter account to target Hinduwadis who talk about their religion. He incites to file FIR against Hinduwadis. Once FIR is registered, he demands their arrest.” Demanding Zubair’s arrest, Mahant said, “I request CM Yogi Adityananth and administration to arrest him and take strict action as per law.”

Mahant Bajrang Muni Udasin has been attacked nine times. In the aftermath of one of the attacks, Mahant lost his ability to walk.