A team of Gujarat’s Anti Terrorism Squad has taken so-called activist Teesta Setalvad into custody on 25th June 2022. She was arrested from her home in the Juhu area in Mumbai at around 3 pm on Saturday, June 25. According to reports, the action was taken after an FIR for forgery was registered against Teesta Setalvad and others under section 468 of the Indian Penal Code.

Gujarat ATS team reaches Teesta Setalvad's residence in Mumbai related to a case on her NGO

Reportedly, the police want to take the activist to Ahmedabad for questioning.

According to ANI, Teesta Setalvad has been taken to the Santa Cruz police station for questioning.

Gujarat ATS detained and took activist Teesta Setalvad to Santacruz police station in Mumbai

A video has now emerged of ATS arrested her.

Gujarat ATS detained activist Teesta Setalvad and took her to Santacruz Police Station, Mumbai.

The arrest came hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Setalvad gave baseless information to the police about the 2002 Gujarat riots.

SC gives clean chit to PM Modi, Amit Shah and others in the 2002 Gujarat riots case

Friday saw the Supreme Court reject claims of a larger conspiracy into the Gujarat riots by PM Narendra Modi and other top Gujarat officials. These allegations were levelled by Zakia Jafri, the wife of deceased former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri. At that time, Modi was Gujarat’s chief minister.

While delivering its verdict, the apex court said that the “appeal is devoid of merits”. A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar refused to order a probe into allegations of a “larger conspiracy” behind the Gujarat riots.

The Supreme Court said in its judgment that Teesta Setalvad, a co-petitioner in the case, exploited the emotions of Zakia Jafri. The court denied Zakia Jafri’s request to reconsider the Special Investigation Team’s decision to exonerate Modi in the riots case.

After the Supreme Court’s judgment, Union Home Minister Amit Shah named NGO activist Teesta Setalvad and her involvement in the case to defame the authorities and the government. Amit Shah said in an interview with ANI, “Even the affidavits of the victims were signed by the NGOs. Things were fabricated this way. Teesta Setalvad’s name is openly known to all. Everyone knows how she has been involved in this.” Teesta Setalvad is being taken to Ahmedabad by the Gujarat ATS.