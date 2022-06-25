Saturday, June 25, 2022
HomeNews ReportsGujarat ATS takes Teesta Setalvad into custody: Watch video of her arrest
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Gujarat ATS takes Teesta Setalvad into custody: Watch video of her arrest

According to reports, Teesta Setalvad was arrested based on an FIR registered against her, accusing her of forgery under section 468 of the Indian Penal Code.

OpIndia Staff
Teesta Setalvad
Teesta Setalvad was co-petitioner in the case filed by Zakia Jafri against Narendra Modi. Image Source: Punjab Kesari
105

A team of Gujarat’s Anti Terrorism Squad has taken so-called activist Teesta Setalvad into custody on 25th June 2022. She was arrested from her home in the Juhu area in Mumbai at around 3 pm on Saturday, June 25. According to reports, the action was taken after an FIR for forgery was registered against Teesta Setalvad and others under section 468 of the Indian Penal Code.

Reportedly, the police want to take the activist to Ahmedabad for questioning.

According to ANI, Teesta Setalvad has been taken to the Santa Cruz police station for questioning.

A video has now emerged of ATS arrested her.

The arrest came hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Setalvad gave baseless information to the police about the 2002 Gujarat riots.

SC gives clean chit to PM Modi, Amit Shah and others in the 2002 Gujarat riots case

Friday saw the Supreme Court reject claims of a larger conspiracy into the Gujarat riots by PM Narendra Modi and other top Gujarat officials. These allegations were levelled by Zakia Jafri, the wife of deceased former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri. At that time, Modi was Gujarat’s chief minister.

While delivering its verdict, the apex court said that the “appeal is devoid of merits”. A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar refused to order a probe into allegations of a “larger conspiracy” behind the Gujarat riots.

The Supreme Court said in its judgment that Teesta Setalvad, a co-petitioner in the case, exploited the emotions of Zakia Jafri. The court denied Zakia Jafri’s request to reconsider the Special Investigation Team’s decision to exonerate Modi in the riots case.

After the Supreme Court’s judgment, Union Home Minister Amit Shah named NGO activist Teesta Setalvad and her involvement in the case to defame the authorities and the government. Amit Shah said in an interview with ANI, “Even the affidavits of the victims were signed by the NGOs. Things were fabricated this way. Teesta Setalvad’s name is openly known to all. Everyone knows how she has been involved in this.” Teesta Setalvad is being taken to Ahmedabad by the Gujarat ATS.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,205FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com