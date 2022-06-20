Monday, June 20, 2022
Islamist raise pro-Pakistan slogans to greet AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi at Ranchi airport: Reports

On reaching the airport, one of his supporters raised the slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad' 6-7 times. The unidentified Islamist still remains at large. In a video shared by Times Now, a man could be heard yelling pro-Pakistan slogans.

OpIndia Staff
AIMIM supporters greet Asaduddin Owaisi with pro-Pakistan slogans: Reports
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, image via Zee News
5

On Sunday (June 19), the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi was greeted with chants of “Pakistan Zindabad’ by his supporters when he reached the Ranchi airport, reported Times Now.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The Joint Committee of Magistrate and the Deputy Superintendent of Police have been set up to probe the contentious video.

Meanwhile, the Rachi Senior Superintendent of Police has also constituted a team to investigate the incident. According to a Times Now correspondent, Owaisi had gone to Ranchi to address a large gathering of supporters.

On reaching the airport, one of his supporters raised the slogan ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ 6-7 times. The unidentified Islamist still remains at large. In a video shared by Times Now, a man could be heard yelling pro-Pakistan slogans.

As per the news channel, multiple people may have been involved in the anti-national sloganeering.

Earlier in February 2020, a leftist named Amulya Leona raised slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru. The slogans were also raised in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.


“The difference between Pakistan zindabad and Hindustan zindabad is…”she was heard as saying before being dragged off stage by the police and those present in the venue.

Prior to that, she had chanted Pakistan Zindabad slogans on stage. However, she could not stay long enough to complete her sentence as Owaisi intervened immediately.

