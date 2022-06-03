Friday, June 3, 2022
HomeNews ReportsKerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says CAA 'against secular fabric of the nation', will...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says CAA ‘against secular fabric of the nation’, will not be implemented in the state

Advocating for 'secularism', CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, "our country works on the principle of secularism as mentioned in the Constitution of India. Nowadays, attempts are being made to destroy secularism.

OpIndia Staff
CAA against secularism, will not be implemented in state: Kerala CM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Image: Mashable India)
35

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated at a gathering to celebrate the completion of his government’s first-anniversary commemoration that his government will not execute the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). “The government has a clear position on the Citizenship Amendment Act,” Kerala CM stated, criticizing the CAA for undermining the country’s secularism. 

No one in Kerala, according to the chief minister, has the authority to ‘discern nationality based on religion’. “The state government has a clear position on this matter. There will be no change in it,” he said.

Advocating for ‘secularism’, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, “our country works on the principle of secularism as mentioned in the Constitution of India. Nowadays, attempts are being made to destroy secularism. A certain group of people are greatly concerned about this. In a recent incident, a group of people were determining citizenship on the basis of religion. Kerala government has taken a firm stand against this incident.”

He further stated that surveys are being undertaken in various regions of the country in order to instil communal animosity amongst people. “Several surveys are being conducted in different parts of the country to create communal tension among people. But here, a survey has been completed to identify the most impoverished families in our society. Further steps will be taken as part of this survey,” CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The Citizenship Amendment Act

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was notified on December 12, 2019, after President Ram Nath Kovind approved the Legislation. It became effective on January 10, 2020. Persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, including Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian populations, would be entitled to get citizenship in India under the CAA.

CAA applies to those who came to India before December 31, 2014, as a result of religious persecution in the aforementioned countries. They would be considered illegal immigrants, and the government would offer them Indian citizenship in accordance with the law’s provisions. According to the legislation, if a person of the specified religion from one of the three nations on the list does not have evidence of their parents’ birth, they may request citizenship after six years of stay in India.

The Ministry of Home Affairs required six months to draft the rules for the Citizen (Amendment) Act, 2019, as per an answer to a question in the Parliament on July 26, 2021. Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated last month in Siliguri, West Bengal, that the law will be executed after the COVID-19 epidemic was over.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPinarayi Vijayan news, CAA rule, Kerala CAA
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Karnataka Hijab row: Govt Pre-University College suspends 6 students for flouting rules, wearing hijab to class despite repeated warnings

OpIndia Staff -

One more Hindu dead as Islamic terrorists continue targeted killings, shooting two non-locals, Amit Shah chairs security meet with Ajit Doval, RAW chief

OpIndia Staff -

Producer Shailesh R Singh of ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ fame announces new film ‘Setu’ with Vishal Chaturvedi, about the Sethusamudram Project

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Multiple FIRs in multiple cities against youth Nikhil Bhamre for allegedly defaming Sharad Pawar, moved around in different courts and police stations

OpIndia Staff -

BBC altered rape victim’s quote to prevent ‘misgendering’ Transgender attacker, ‘woke staff’ replaced ‘he/him’ with ‘they/them’

OpIndia Staff -

Srinagar Airport refutes rumours of exodus of Hindus after video of crowded terminal goes viral, says it is regular scene

OpIndia Staff -

India and Israel adopt vision statement to counter cross-border terrorism and boost Defence Cooperation during Israeli Defence Minister’s India visit

OpIndia Staff -

Raj Thackeray writes to the people of Maharashtra on the loudspeaker issue, asks people to take legal steps and assures help

OpIndia Staff -

Poland: Tram in Wrocław city named after the Maharaja Digvijaysinghji Jadeja and Chhatrapati Shahaji – II, who sheltered Polish children during WW-II

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab: Jats tie Dalit man to a tree for objecting to loud music, villagers deny caste angle, call it personal feud

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
589,033FollowersFollow
26,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com