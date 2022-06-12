Sunday, June 12, 2022
Islamists attack ‘comedian’ Kunal Kamra for sharing a meme on UP Police action on rioting mob

Kamra's meme didn't quite go down well with Islamists who didn't find any humor in it and started attacking him.

OpIndia Staff
Kunal Kamra shares meme on UP Police, deletes after outrage from Islamists
Islamists on social media took to Twitter to attack alleged ‘comedian’ Kunal Kamra after a meme shared by him on Uttar Pradesh Police’s action on rioting mobs rubbed the Islamists the wrong way.

Kunal Kamra’s now-deleted meme

He tweeted an image of Zoya Akhtar’s film ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ with an image of an angry-looking policeman with laser eyes standing behind the film’s heroes lathicharging them. The original film starred Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol in lead roles.

However, the meme didn’t quite go down well with Islamists who didn’t find any humor in it and started attacking Kamra. Going by the recent events where offended Islamists have called for beheading and death sentence of those who offend them, it would not be surprising if fearing for his life Kamra deleted the post.

The Wire journalist Alishan Jafri accused Kamra of being a ‘liberal voice’ and called his post ‘insensitive’.

One Aadil said that it is people like Kamra who needs ‘them’ and not the other way round.

‘Comedians’ like Kamra have often mocked dead bodies of Hindus. Recently, his colleague Munawar Faruqui, in a video had mocked the victims of 2002 Godhra carnage. However, when people objected to the same, the ones objecting were accused of being ‘intolerant’ and ‘bigoted’. Faruqui never apologised for his ‘jokes’. Kamra, however, didn’t take more than an hour to delete his meme.

At the time of this report, he has not yet apologised for the meme.

Meanwhile, Kamra was also accused of being an Islamophobic for his meme.

Amusingly, none of these agitated people find the jokes mocking dead Hindus offensive and accuse Hindus whose feelings are hurt of being ‘too sensitive’.

UP Police action on rioters

Following the violence on the streets of several cities in Uttar Pradesh on 10th June 2022 after the Friday Namaz, UP Police cracked down hard on the protestors. Over 200 protestors were arrested for indulging in violence during the protests by the police. The violent protestors were also at the receiving end of the sticks of the police after they were caught after the violent riots. UP administration also demolished the illegal house of the Prayagraj violence mastermind, Javed Ahmed, on Sunday.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

