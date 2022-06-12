Islamists on social media took to Twitter to attack alleged ‘comedian’ Kunal Kamra after a meme shared by him on Uttar Pradesh Police’s action on rioting mobs rubbed the Islamists the wrong way.

Kunal Kamra’s now-deleted meme

He tweeted an image of Zoya Akhtar’s film ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ with an image of an angry-looking policeman with laser eyes standing behind the film’s heroes lathicharging them. The original film starred Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol in lead roles.

However, the meme didn’t quite go down well with Islamists who didn’t find any humor in it and started attacking Kamra. Going by the recent events where offended Islamists have called for beheading and death sentence of those who offend them, it would not be surprising if fearing for his life Kamra deleted the post.

No, YOU, a progressive comic who’s widely regarded as a liberal voice DID THIS.



You did this because you know you can do this. Mocking police torture of the oppressed, I think, is vulgar. Those of us who’ll point out how insensitive this “joke” is, will be called intolerant. pic.twitter.com/gYBNCmNj2p — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) June 12, 2022

The Wire journalist Alishan Jafri accused Kamra of being a ‘liberal voice’ and called his post ‘insensitive’.

For @kunalkamra88, @TheDeshBhakt and other UC liberals the Muslim deàd bodies and damaged bodies are just “content” for their videos to mint money. But let me remind you, you need us and it’s not the other way around and the money you have minted won’t last you forever! pic.twitter.com/e86c9mccjh — عادل مغل 🇵🇸 (@MogalAadil) June 12, 2022

One Aadil said that it is people like Kamra who needs ‘them’ and not the other way round.

Our dead bodies and destroyed houses are meme material for @kunalkamra88 pic.twitter.com/LsvQI0Juj1 — Mohd Abuzar Choudhary (@MohdAbuzarCh) June 12, 2022

‘Comedians’ like Kamra have often mocked dead bodies of Hindus. Recently, his colleague Munawar Faruqui, in a video had mocked the victims of 2002 Godhra carnage. However, when people objected to the same, the ones objecting were accused of being ‘intolerant’ and ‘bigoted’. Faruqui never apologised for his ‘jokes’. Kamra, however, didn’t take more than an hour to delete his meme.

Deleted wasn’t updated about the latest violence ✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) June 12, 2022

At the time of this report, he has not yet apologised for the meme.

Meanwhile, Kamra was also accused of being an Islamophobic for his meme.

this ‘satirist’ thinks police brutality is an opportunity to make a silly meme to laugh at? @kunalkamra88 have you no shame? no, seriously? have you no shame? would it help you understand this better if god forbid if your dear ones were at the receiving end -would you meme it? pic.twitter.com/j3NTfZQwZP — Sidrah | سِدرَة (@SidrahDP) June 12, 2022

Amusingly, none of these agitated people find the jokes mocking dead Hindus offensive and accuse Hindus whose feelings are hurt of being ‘too sensitive’.

UP Police action on rioters

Following the violence on the streets of several cities in Uttar Pradesh on 10th June 2022 after the Friday Namaz, UP Police cracked down hard on the protestors. Over 200 protestors were arrested for indulging in violence during the protests by the police. The violent protestors were also at the receiving end of the sticks of the police after they were caught after the violent riots. UP administration also demolished the illegal house of the Prayagraj violence mastermind, Javed Ahmed, on Sunday.