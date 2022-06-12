Sunday, June 12, 2022
Uttar Pradesh: House of Prayagraj violence mastermind Javed Ahmed bulldozed by authorities
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: House of Prayagraj violence mastermind Javed Ahmed bulldozed by authorities

The authority issued orders to self-demolish the house by June 9th. However, as the home was not demolished, the authority issued a notice to evacuate the premises by June 12 in order to raze the property

OpIndia Staff
Prayagraj
Authorities demolished Javed Ahmed's house. He is the mastermind of the Prayagraj violence. Image Photo: File Photo
The Uttar Pradesh Police is in action after the violence by Islamic fundamentalists in Prayagraj after the Friday prayers on June 10. The violent protests were against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s allegedly derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad. The Yogi government has bulldozed the house of Javed Ahmed alias pump, the mastermind of the violence. The administration has initiated action to demolish his house on 12th June 2022 in the afternoon.

In view of the situation, a heavy police force has been deployed around Javed’s house. Terming the house of the accused Javed as illegal, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) had earlier put up a notice at his residence asking him to vacate the house by 11 am today.

According to reports, Javed Ahmed alias Pump is the one who had executed the stone-pelting at the police by pushing the children in the front during the violence in Prayagraj. He used stone-pelting kids as rioters’ shields during the violence. He was arrested on Saturday. This was confirmed by Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar. Action will also be taken against Javed Ahmed’s daughter in the case.

SSP Ajay Kumar said, “Javed’s daughter is also involved in such activities. She is a student in Delhi. If needed, we will contact the Delhi Police and send our teams.” Sara Ahmed is the daughter of Javed Ahmed. She studies at JNU.

Yesterday the authorities had issued a notice to Javed informing that the house will be demolished by 11AM today. The notice was issued by the zonal officer of the Prayagraj Development Authority on June 10, asking to vacate the illegal premises till June 12. As per the notice, the house in the Kareli Police Station area was built unlawfully and without approval from the competent authorities. 

According to the notice, Javed Ahmed did not appear before the authority, thus the authority issued orders to self-demolish the house by June 9th. However, the authority discovered that the instructions were not followed and that the home was not demolished, therefore the authority issued this notice to evacuate the premises by June 12 in order to raze the property.

There are also reports of people associated with Asaduddin Owaisi’s party AIMIM being involved in the incident. On this, the SSP said that no such connection has been confirmed at the moment.

In Prayagraj, strict action has been taken in the case of violence by Islamic fundamentalists. According to SSP Ajay Kumar, a case will be registered against the accused under 29 important sections, and action will be taken under the Gangster Act and NSA. A case has been registered against 70 accused and 5,000 unidentified persons.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

