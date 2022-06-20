On June 20, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra announced that his company would recruit trained and capable Agniveers. He took on Twitter to make the announcement and said, “Saddened by the violence around the Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year, I stated, and I repeat-the discipline and skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people.”

A Twitter user asked him about the kind of jobs Mahindra might offer to Agniveers after four years of service. To which he replied, “Large potential for employment of Agniveers in the Corporate Sector. With leadership, teamwork and physical training, Agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration and supply chain management.”

It is noteworthy that Agniveers will gain a lot of experience and develop different skills during their four years of duty in the armed forces. These skills and experience will help them in getting absorbed in different industries. Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced that there would be a 10% reservation for Agniveers in Assam Rifles and CAPF. Several states like Haryana had announced that preference would be given to Agniveers in recruitment in PSUs etc., which falls in line with the announcement made by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh at the time when Agnipath Scheme was launched.

Agnipath Scheme and protests

The Government of India announced Agnipath Scheme on June 14, which will allow the recruits to serve in Indian Armed Forces for four years. 25% of Agniveers will be absorbed by the Indian Armed Forces after four years, and the rest of them will join back the society. Though Defense Minister made it clear and more announcements related to jobs after four years would follow in the next few days, violence erupted in several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Assam.

Opposition leaders, including the Gandhis of Congress and professional protesters like Rakesh Tikait, have joined the protests making it clear that the aim is to cause disruption. Priyanka Gandhi openly called for toppling the government at any cost. Rahul Gandhi warned the government of Farm Laws like fate if the Scheme is not repealed.

On June 19, it was made clear by Lt. General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Dept of Military Affairs, that anyone participating in rioting and vandalism will not be allowed to join the Armed Forces. He also rejected any possibility of rolling back the scheme.