‘Protest’ against Nupur Sharma reaches Uttarakhand: Islamists hit the streets in Uddham Singh Nagar, Haridwar on high alert after violence in Saharanpur

Islamists hit the streets in Uttarakhand, demand arrest of Nupur Sharma (Source: Amarujala)
The brutal campaign launched by Islamists against Nupur Sharma, the former BJP spokesperson is only becoming more intense with every passing day. After the Jumma Namaz on Friday, June 10, radical Islamists not only wreaked havoc in states like Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi, and West Bengal but also in various regions of Uttarakhand.

Muslims reportedly protested in Rudrapur, Kela Khera, Bazpur, Jaspur, Khatima, and Kichha tehsil in the Uddham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand after the Friday Namaz on June 10.

Rudrapur in Uddham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand saw Muslims raising slogans against the ex-BJP spokesperson and former BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal and demanding their arrest. Islamists had protested for about 20-minutes after which the Police forces reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The crowd was dispersed and for the next two hours, the police team remained on the scene to make sure no untoward incident takes place.

According to Manjunath TC, the SSP of Udham Singh Nagar the police had prior information about the protests which is why the teams were dispatched to the affected areas immediately and the situation was brought under control.

The police further informed that, on being forced by protesting Islamists, shopkeepers in Kela Khera had kept the market closed until noon on June 10. Following this, dozens of people gathered at the gates of the Kela Khera police station. A team of five people went inside to hand over a memorandum addressed to the President of India to SO Bhuvan Chandra Joshi. They demanded the immediate arrest of former BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Muslim community by remarking on the Prophet Muhammad.

The majority of shops in the Idgah Market on Rampur Road in Bazpur were also forced to remain shut. A group of Islamists under the leadership of the city Imam Mohammad Ayyub Noori submitted a memorandum to SDM Seema Vishwakarma on Friday in Jaspur demanding strict action against Nupur Sharma.

Haridwar in Uttarakhand kept on high alert keeping in view the violent protest that emerged in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur

Meanwhile, citing the tense situation in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, which erupted after tens of thousands of Islamists stormed the streets, forcing stores to close their doors and raising slogans against the former BJP spokesperson, the Uttarakhand police have issued a high alert in Haridwar. Police teams have been deployed in and around markets and religious places to avert any untoward incident.

Islamists run amok in Saharanpur demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma

On June 10, Islamists had hit the streets in several parts of Uttar Pradesh like Saharanpur, Lucknow, Deoband, Moradabad and Prayagraj to protest against Nupur Sharma. In Saharanpur and Prayagraj especially, the protest had taken a violent turn with the protestors pelting stones at the security forces after sloganeering.

Visuals had emerged from the protest site in Saharanpur where tens of thousands of Islamists were seen crowding onto the streets raising anti-Nupur Sharma slogans. The police intervened and tried to disperse the crowd but seemed incapable to do so in front of the huge crowd of protestors. The protestors had reportedly tried to march toward the Ghantaghar in Saharanpur. Police had to then resort to light lathicharge to disperse the mob.

In another video shared by NDTV, Muslims in large numbers gathered in a locality in Saharanpur after the Friday Namaz and forced shopkeepers to shut their shops. They also raised slogans against the ex-BJP spokesperson and demanded her immediate arrest.

