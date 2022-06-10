On June 10, Friday, more protests have emerged in multiple cities across the nation against Nupur Sharma, the former BJP spokesperson who has come under the attack of Islamists for quoting Islamic Hadiths on the Prophet Muhammad. According to reports, after today’s Friday Namaz or Jumma, a large number of people gathered in protest against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma outside Delhi’s Jama Masjid. Visuals have emerged showing the Muslims raising slogans against the ex-BJP spokesperson and former BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal and demanding their arrest.

The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid has, however, said that no call for protest was given by the masjid.

Meanwhile, a similar protest has also been reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur area. In a video that has emerged from the protest site, tens of thousands of Islamists can be seen crowding on the streets raising anti-Nupur Sharma slogans. The police intervene and try to disperse the crowd but are seen being overpowered by the crowd.

According to Hindustan Times, the protestors tried to march toward the Ghantaghar in Saharanpur. Police had to then resort to light lathicharge to disperse the mob. The situation there is said to be tense but under control.

In another video shared by NDTV, Muslims in large numbers gathered in a locality in Saharanpur after the Friday Namaz and forced shopkeepers to shut their shops. They also raised slogans against the ex-BJP spokesperson and demanded her immediate arrest.

In another video of the incident shared by a social media user, a person in the crowd can be seen carrying a green flag, but it is not clear which flag is it.

Nupur Sharma’s effigy found hanging in Belagavi

Earlier in the day, it was reported how an effigy of suspended BJP leader and former spokesperson of the party, Nupur Sharma, was found hanging on the Fort Road in Belagavi. The local police said that the effigy was hanged at night on the cables on Fort Road in the city and it came to the notice of the police at dawn. The effigy has since been removed from the area described as ‘communally sensitive’.

How Nupur Sharma ended up in the crosshairs of Islamists

Islamists have continued to hound and threaten the ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her family since the time Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair shared her video with a commentary on Prophet Mohammad to encourage trolls to attack her. In the last week of May 2022, during a news debate, Nupur Sharma asked what if she makes offensive remarks about Islam the way people were making offensive remarks about Shivling and Hinduism.

Since then, the intimidation campaign against the former BJP spokesperson has continued to flow thick and fast. Multiple death and beheading threats have come her way. A number of FIRs have been filed against her in various places. Despite her suspension and subsequent apology, the Islamists, baying for her blood, both within and outside India, have continued to make vile remarks and protests against her. There are multiple bounties on her head as well now ranging from 20 lakhs to 1 Crore.

Diplomatic storm over Nupur Sharma’s comments

Following her comments, even the Arab world joined in the outrage along with Islamists from India, and countries like Qatar, Kuwait, and Iran called on the Indian ambassadors to register their displeasure with the entire thing. There were hashtags trending in almost all Islamic countries calling for a boycott of Indian products over her remarks.