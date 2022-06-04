Tensions erupted in the Baran city in Rajasthan on Thursday, June 2, as police lathi-charged shopkeepers and members of various Hindu outfits who were staging a sit-in to protest against the attack on two shopkeepers by some unknown miscreants in the Janta talkies market in the city on Wednesday.

In what transpired, on Wednesday, June 2, a group of unidentified men attacked two shopkeepers in the Janta Talkies readymade cloth market of Baran city with sharp weapons. Those injured in the Wednesday night’s attack were identified as Harish Sharma (24), the son of local VHP leader Dwarka Prasad, and his nephew Vinod Sharma (24). The duo was rushed to the hospital in an injured state and is presently undergoing treatment.

Though the reason behind the attack on the shopkeeper in Rajasthan’s Baran city is not yet ascertained and the Rajasthan police have not yet issued any statement on the incident, this attack triggered an major uproar among the members of the trader federation in the city.

The traders shut down shutters. They along with members of various Hindu outfits like Baran Vypar Mandal and Vishva Hindu Parishad called for a day-long bandh to protest against the increasing criminal incidents in Baran on Thursday. They alleged that the assailants who attacked the kins of the VHP leader were from the Muslim community and demanded immediate action against the perpetrators.

During the sit-in protest at the Dharmada circle in Baran, some shopkeepers from a particular community attempted to open their shops, which enraged the Hindu protestors, resulting in a brawl between the two groups. The police intervened and resorted to lathi-charge. While there is no news of any member from the other community being hurt, a report by Zee News suggests that the police used lethal force against members of Hindu organisations and BJP leaders who were sitting on the Dharna, leaving some of them gravely injured.

Protests erupt in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan after former BJP councilor Jagdish Soni’s son killed in a brutal attack

The ruckus in Rajasthan’s Baran, incidentally, occurred a day after massive protests broke out in the city of Chittorgarh in Rajasthan after a youth named Ratan Soni was brutally attacked and murdered by some miscreants on Tuesday night. Deceased Ratan Soni was the son of former BJP councilor Jagdish Soni and was associated with the Bajrang Dal and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

According to the reports, a case has been registered against three persons who used swords and sticks to kill the deceased. Ratan was attacked as he was on his way back home after attending a program in Manglik Dham on Tuesday night. The miscreants who were on the bike left the spot after attacking him.

The incident happened at around 10 pm after a scuffle broke out between two groups. Injured Ratan was immediately shifted to a local hospital for treatment but was later shifted to a hospital in Udaipur. However, he breathed his last during the journey.