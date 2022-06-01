Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Rajasthan: Protests in Chittorgarh after former BJP councilor Jagdish Soni’s son Ratan killed in a brutal attack, three detained

The victim, Ratan Soni, was allegedly killed by a group of persons wielding swords and sticks on Tuesday night. The incident happened at around 10 pm after a scuffle broke out between two groups.

OpIndia Staff
People gathered for protest in Chhitorgarh (Image source- ANI Twitter handle)
On Wednesday, massive protests broke out in the city of Chittorgarh in Rajasthan after a youth named Ratan Soni was brutally attacked and murdered by some miscreants on Tuesday night. Deceased Ratan Soni was the son of former BJP councilor Jagdish Soni and was associated with the Bajrang Dal and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

According to the reports, a case has been registered against three persons who used swords and sticks to kill the deceased. Ratan was attacked as he was on his way back home after attending a program in Manglik Dham on Tuesday night. The miscreants who were on the bike left the spot after attacking him.

The incident happened at around 10 pm after a scuffle broke out between two groups. Injured Ratan was immediately shifted to a local hospital for treatment but was later shifted to a hospital in Udaipur. However, he breathed his last during the journey. His body was brought to Chittorgarh’s district headquarters.

Meanwhile, SSP Chittorgarh, Preeti Jain confirmed that a person was killed last night around 10 pm after a scuffle broke out between two groups. “Police have registered an FIR against 3 people and 2 have been detained”, she said. She also added that no Section 144 was imposed and that no internet services were shut down in the area.

Reportedly, massive protests were held in Chittorgarh’s Dhuncha Bazar area where the demonstrators demanded strict legal action against the miscreants and financial assistance to the family members of the deceased. “Police were carrying out a flag march and during that the incident of stone-pelting was reported. One person who was showing aggression, was taken away in the police custody. Now there is peace in the area”, SP Jain added.

She also said that the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) and Special Task Force (STF) was deployed in the area to ensure that the law and order is maintained. “The situation is completely under control. Postmortem of the body to be conducted”, she stated.

Reports mention that the family of the deceased had demanded financial assistance and a job for a member of the family. Collector of Chittorgarh, Rajasthan confirmed on June 1 that a job will be provided to the Ratan’s widow and compensation of Rs 25 lakhs also will be provided to the family.

Meanwhile, according to Former BJP councillor Jagdish Soni, father of deceased Ratan Soni, last rites of the deceased will be performed after the postmortem is conducted. The Police in the case has so far registered complaint against the miscreants and has taken three persons in the custody. Further investigations are underway.

