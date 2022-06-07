Tuesday, June 7, 2022
HomeNews ReportsTamil Nadu YouTuber threatens Delhi Police after spreading fake news on HM Amit Shah...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Tamil Nadu YouTuber threatens Delhi Police after spreading fake news on HM Amit Shah and former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

Savukku Shankar issued the threat to Delhi Police after OpIndia Editor-in-chief Nupur J Sharma called him out for spreading misleading information about the interview she had with former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma before her suspension from the party.

OpIndia Staff
Savukku Shankar threatened Delhi Police
Savukku Shankar threatened Delhi Police, Told them not to "get into any misadventure" in Tamil Nadu (Image: News BUgs)
19

On June 7, a YouTuber identified as Savukku Shankar from Tamil Nadu threatened Delhi Police after he was called out for spreading fake news. In a tweet, he had said, “Dear Delhi Police,  TN is neither UP, Haryana or Kashmir. Do not get into any misadventure here. Consult your counterparts here before contemplating any misadventure.”

Savukku Shankar
In a tweet, YouTuber Savukku threatened Delhi Police (Image: Twitter)

Savukku was quoting OpIndia’s editor-in-chief Nupur J Sharma who had called him out for spreading fake news about the interview Sharma had with the former spokesperson of BJP Nupur Sharma before she got suspended from the party. In her tweet, Nupur J Sharma shared a screenshot of a tweet posted by Savukku where he had drawn apprehensions over a clip from the interview saying the suspension was just a façade. He also claimed BJP’s Nupur Sharma said HM Amit Shah “congratulated her (for her remarks on Prophet).

She tagged Delhi Police and said, “Fake news being spread by @/savukku. 1. The interview was days before her suspension. 2. She said HMO was in touch with her about the threats she was getting (the question was what support is she getting against threats). 3. She NEVER said she was congratulated.” Savukku, who has a habit of posting misleading and fake news, got irked by Nupur J Sharma’s tweet and went to the extent that he threatened Delhi Police.

Nupur Sharma’s suspension from BJP

Following alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed, BJP’s spokesperson Nupur Sharma was suspended from the party. Several Islamic nations had reacted to Sharma’s comments after Alt News’ co-founder Zubair ran propaganda against her on social media. Days before the suspension, Nupur Sharma had a conversation with OpIndia’s Nupur J Sharma and shared details of what had happened and how she was getting all the necessary security and support from the party leaders.

Several FIRs were registered against Sharma, and Mumbai Police recently said they would summon her to participate in the investigation. Meanwhile, Sharma continues to get life threats. So far, no action has been taken against Zubair for initiating a witch-hunt against Sharma by using her statement out of context.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSavukku Shankar, Savukku Shankar threatens Delhi Police, Nupur Sharma Savukku Shankar
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
589,450FollowersFollow
27,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com