On June 7, a YouTuber identified as Savukku Shankar from Tamil Nadu threatened Delhi Police after he was called out for spreading fake news. In a tweet, he had said, “Dear Delhi Police, TN is neither UP, Haryana or Kashmir. Do not get into any misadventure here. Consult your counterparts here before contemplating any misadventure.”

Savukku was quoting OpIndia’s editor-in-chief Nupur J Sharma who had called him out for spreading fake news about the interview Sharma had with the former spokesperson of BJP Nupur Sharma before she got suspended from the party. In her tweet, Nupur J Sharma shared a screenshot of a tweet posted by Savukku where he had drawn apprehensions over a clip from the interview saying the suspension was just a façade. He also claimed BJP’s Nupur Sharma said HM Amit Shah “congratulated her (for her remarks on Prophet).

Fake news being spread by @savukku.



1. The interview was days before her suspension

2. She said HMO was in touch with her about the threats she was getting (the question was what support is she getting against threats)

3. She NEVER said she was congratulated



cc @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/urvaKiOE0s — Nupur J Sharma (@UnSubtleDesi) June 6, 2022

She tagged Delhi Police and said, “Fake news being spread by @/savukku. 1. The interview was days before her suspension. 2. She said HMO was in touch with her about the threats she was getting (the question was what support is she getting against threats). 3. She NEVER said she was congratulated.” Savukku, who has a habit of posting misleading and fake news, got irked by Nupur J Sharma’s tweet and went to the extent that he threatened Delhi Police.

Nupur Sharma’s suspension from BJP

Following alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed, BJP’s spokesperson Nupur Sharma was suspended from the party. Several Islamic nations had reacted to Sharma’s comments after Alt News’ co-founder Zubair ran propaganda against her on social media. Days before the suspension, Nupur Sharma had a conversation with OpIndia’s Nupur J Sharma and shared details of what had happened and how she was getting all the necessary security and support from the party leaders.

Several FIRs were registered against Sharma, and Mumbai Police recently said they would summon her to participate in the investigation. Meanwhile, Sharma continues to get life threats. So far, no action has been taken against Zubair for initiating a witch-hunt against Sharma by using her statement out of context.