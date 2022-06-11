Tiananmen square massacre: How Beijing’s slaves in India had no sympathies for the victims and abused them as lackeys of the USA

Come June, the world remembers Tiananmen. Not in China’s official media though. But forget China, it has become a cowboy capitalist state in a fitting tribute to Mao. Let us look at the Indian left.

Left’s history, like that of the violent Islamists supported by it, is one of mass murders, crimes against humanity and rapist savagery. Little wonder that it produced a long list of despots, mass murders and womanisers like Stalin, Kim, Mao, Pol Pot, Ceausescu etc. Given its DNA you should only be surprised if it doesn’t. Remember, Hitler, who our left loves to cite often, was a “National socialist”. Nationalism is not ugly if it is used by the left.

Even in its earliest years, it was powered by and kept in power by violence. The “Red terror” campaign is a case in point. In fact, crimes vs humanity are in the DNA of the left as much as fascism is in the DNA of looter dynasts whose boots today’s commies and their propaganda ecosystem lick for a few seats or other table scrap. And call it pragmatism or “balance between orthodox and heterodox”. Drowning you in the sewage of empty verbiage is also their speciality.

Stalinist Indian left’s track record is no different. Its heart always beats for “our Chairman” and his interests. Parties in India split because someone gets too ambitious for his own good or maybe not, or cousins and nephews of dynasts cannot get along. But then our commies split because their headquarters split. Of course, as is their norm, they invented a lot of high-sounding verbiages to throw a smoke screen and fool us.

The academic and pseudo-intellectual coolies, (most of the upper class/caste charlatans without any useful qualification or interest in productive jobs) they employ and often lease out to lick the orifices of corrupt dynasts will do it for them. Mass murders and rapes can easily be spun into something harmless like traffic citations. “Stalin may have made some mistakes but…”. If you can find the difference between Marxist, Marxist-Leninist, Leninist-Marxist and Maoist or Maoist-Leninist, you are well on your way to crack the alphabet soup of jihadist groups – and tell us the difference between TTP and Sipah-e-Sahabah or Tehreek-e-Labaik.

Coming back to Tiananmen, P V Govindan a minister in the Kerala state government defended the massacre, calling it merely a “tense situation” that was “successfully blocked”. His boss Yechuri went one step further – declaring that “Not a drop of blood was shed at TS”. Of course, his infamous act of appearing at JNU with a Chinese propaganda film is still fresh in our minds, thanks to the fact that social media keeps such unpleasant truths usually airbrushed by their eminent historian coolies and media ecosystem from our conscience. You will have corrupt yellow journalists in Lutyens media interviewing him like a fresher interviewing a Nobel laureate professor for the college magazine. You can, of course, sympathise with these “journalists” – their career progression depends on such sycophancy. In addition to goodies, it can provide by itself and its woke liberal pals in the West, the Stalinist left controls access to dynastic boots too. And the manna that comes from being a brown-nosed serf.

When you see the pictures of bloodied kids, read stories of tanks crushing them alive, remember the facts – Beijing’s slaves in India had no sympathies for them and abused them as lackeys of the USA. You will understand why the left’s media servants referred to Nandigram as a ‘firing incident’ as if it were a natural disaster, not the Pol Potist orgy of planned mass murders and rapist savagery unleashed on defenceless villagers it was.

If you read any statement or article by the Stalinist propaganda ecosystem that drips with integral humanism and sheds tears for “subaltern”, farmers, students, or human rights, remember Tiananmen. Read up on the Toul Sleng museum in Phnom Penh. That’s what they really are. The rest is a false façade.

And resolve not to let that happen to India. Do you want an India where Malini, Yechuri, Ram, Kavita, Nandini or Varadarajan are the only ones that have the right to tell you what is good for you and banish you to gulags or harvest your organs alive if you disagree? Bonus: Spot the similarity in the list above and you are closer to understanding Indian communism.